Volta Region’s unwavering support for Mahama rooted in experience, promise, and proven leadership – Regional Minister

The Volta Region’s massive endorsement of President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general elections — with a resounding 90.12% of the vote — was not accidental, but a decisive statement of belief in tested leadership and a vision that speaks directly to the region’s aspirations.

This was the strong message delivered by Volta Regional Minister Hon. James Gunu during a courtesy call on President Mahama at the Presidency on Thursday.

The visit, led by the Volta Regional Minister and the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, was aimed at discussing regional development and renewing the region’s partnership with the new government.

According to Hon. James Gunu, the region’s backing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer stemmed from three clear reasons: confidence in Mahama’s seasoned leadership, the relevance of the NDC’s development blueprint, and a political history rooted in tangible progress under NDC governments.

“We were inspired by the unmatched leadership experience and proven track record of President Mahama — a statesman who understands the soul of this nation and has consistently delivered when it mattered most,” Hon James Gunu stated.

He emphasized that the NDC’s 2024 manifesto had a distinct Volta-centered focus, detailing 33 transformational projects that touch every major sector — from roads and industrial parks to education and employment.

“This wasn’t just another manifesto. It was a contract of purpose. It laid out concrete plans to unlock the full potential of our region,” he said. “And we recognized that. We responded not with noise, but with numbers — at the ballot box.”

Gunu also highlighted what he described as the region’s “clear political memory,” noting that development in Volta has always seen real traction under NDC leadership. “This truth has become our compass,” he said.

The minister's remarks came as part of a wider conversation with the President, during which the President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, also addressed the gathering. He took the opportunity to commend President Mahama’s early gestures toward the region and outlined a list of priorities for his administration.

Togbe Tepre Hodo IV praised the President for selecting the Volta Region as the first stop on his thank-you tour and for appointing natives of the region into key positions in government. He acknowledged improvements in macroeconomic stability, particularly in stabilizing the cedi and moderating inflation and fuel prices.

He lauded the government's recent National Education Forum and mid-year budget allocations for critical road projects in the region, while urging that these infrastructure commitments not be delayed.

“Given that these are multi-year projects, we pray they are started in time and completed during his current tenure,” he said.

The Chiefs also appealed for targeted support to strengthen traditional governance, including budgeted workshops for newly inaugurated traditional councils and legal guidance on the best model for engaging in the Feed Ghana Project.

Togbe Tepre Hodo IV further called for urgent attention to unresolved regional challenges, including inland immigration posts at Asikuma and Sogakope, the completion of the Keta Port and Ho Airport, the long-stalled eastern corridor roads, and sea defense infrastructure in Agavedzi.

He underscored the need to boost capacity at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho, not only to improve local healthcare training but also to develop an export-ready health workforce to tackle unemployment.

“We as chiefs will continue to support your government with ideas and suggestions in order to reset and move this country forward,” he assured.