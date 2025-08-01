Derrick Nana Asare pays tribute to Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley at NDC vigil

Derrick Nana Asare, with a heart full of respect and reflection, joined party bigwigs, loyal NDC faithfuls, and the grieving family of the late Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley for a moving vigil service held at the National Headquarters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The gathering was a powerful moment of unity, bringing together generations of party members to honor the life and legacy of a man who served the NDC and Ghana with deep conviction.

Ambassador Yalley, the Global President of Proforum and former Ambassador to India, was celebrated not just for his political and diplomatic contributions, but for the warmth and wisdom he shared with all who crossed his path. Amid the flicker of candles and echoes of tribute-filled speeches, Derrick stood in quiet solidarity, visibly moved by the depth of affection and admiration pouring in for the late statesman.

After the ceremony, Derrick Nana Asare took time to sign the book of condolences, leaving a heartfelt message that paid tribute to Ambassador Yalley’s enduring legacy. His words captured the sorrow of the moment, but also a sense of hope—that the ideals Ambassador Yalley stood for would continue to guide the next generation of leaders.