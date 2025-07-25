NPP grassroots in Akwatia demand return of “Ama Sey” ahead of by-election

Momentum is building within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Akwatia, Eastern Region, as a growing chorus of party faithful and constituents rally behind former Member of Parliament Mercy Adu Gyamfi, popularly known as “Ama Sey,” calling for her re-nomination ahead of the upcoming by-election.

At a press conference held in Akwatia, Mr. Fredrick Kwame Gyekye, campaign coordinator for Ama Sey, made a passionate appeal to the party’s leadership, urging them to respond to the groundswell of grassroots support for the former MP.

“Ama Sey remains the most popular and influential figure in Akwatia today. She is the only candidate capable of securing a decisive victory for the NPP in the upcoming by-election,” Mr. Gyekye stated confidently.

He noted that Ama Sey’s previous term in Parliament was marked by tangible development and personal dedication to the constituency. Her record, he said, includes significant infrastructural improvements and direct investment into community welfare, which earned her enduring trust among constituents.

Mr. Gyekye stressed that any attempt to sideline Ama Sey in the party’s nomination process would be a strategic misstep, warning that her absence from the ballot could weaken the NPP’s chances in what is expected to be a closely contested by-election.

He appealed to both national and regional party executives to listen to the voice of the people and re-nominate Ama Sey, describing her as the most electable and credible face for the party in Akwatia.

The by-election has been necessitated by the recent passing of sitting MP Ernest Kumi, leaving the seat vacant. As the NPP prepares to select a replacement candidate, pressure is mounting for a return to what many in Akwatia view as tried and tested leadership.