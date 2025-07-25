ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP grassroots in Akwatia demand return of “Ama Sey” ahead of by-election

  Fri, 25 Jul 2025
NPP NPP grassroots in Akwatia demand return of “Ama Sey” ahead of by-election
FRI, 25 JUL 2025

Momentum is building within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Akwatia, Eastern Region, as a growing chorus of party faithful and constituents rally behind former Member of Parliament Mercy Adu Gyamfi, popularly known as “Ama Sey,” calling for her re-nomination ahead of the upcoming by-election.

At a press conference held in Akwatia, Mr. Fredrick Kwame Gyekye, campaign coordinator for Ama Sey, made a passionate appeal to the party’s leadership, urging them to respond to the groundswell of grassroots support for the former MP.

“Ama Sey remains the most popular and influential figure in Akwatia today. She is the only candidate capable of securing a decisive victory for the NPP in the upcoming by-election,” Mr. Gyekye stated confidently.

He noted that Ama Sey’s previous term in Parliament was marked by tangible development and personal dedication to the constituency. Her record, he said, includes significant infrastructural improvements and direct investment into community welfare, which earned her enduring trust among constituents.

Mr. Gyekye stressed that any attempt to sideline Ama Sey in the party’s nomination process would be a strategic misstep, warning that her absence from the ballot could weaken the NPP’s chances in what is expected to be a closely contested by-election.

He appealed to both national and regional party executives to listen to the voice of the people and re-nominate Ama Sey, describing her as the most electable and credible face for the party in Akwatia.

The by-election has been necessitated by the recent passing of sitting MP Ernest Kumi, leaving the seat vacant. As the NPP prepares to select a replacement candidate, pressure is mounting for a return to what many in Akwatia view as tried and tested leadership.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

11 minutes ago

Security Analyst raises alarm over missing military-grade weapons nationwide Security Analyst raises alarm over missing military-grade weapons nationwide 

11 minutes ago

Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM1 NAM1 to subpoena police, other institutions

11 minutes ago

Ten Chinese nationals arrested for alleged gold smuggling granted bail Ten Chinese nationals arrested for alleged gold smuggling granted bail 

11 minutes ago

Suspect remanded over murder of immigration officer Suspect remanded over murder of immigration officer

35 minutes ago

NPP flagbearer contests: ‘I haven’t switched camp; I’m behind Bawumia’ — Napo NPP flagbearer contests: ‘I haven’t switched camp; I’m behind Bawumia’ — Napo

35 minutes ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Ebo Buckman 'NPP has become headless and lawless; they need to re-strategize — Ebo Buckman

35 minutes ago

A leading member of the Movement for Change, Ebo Buckman NDC has always been smarter than this current NPP — Ebo Buckman

35 minutes ago

Professor Ernest Kofi Davis, Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) WASSCE 2025: ‘We’ll dismiss any staff, invigilator who engages in exam malpracti...

2 hours ago

Ranking Member on Parliaments Interior Committee, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour Act on Ablekuma North chaos; we don’t want bloodshed in future — Ntim Fordjour t...

2 hours ago

Appointments Committee to vet final deputy ministerial nominees today Appointments Committee to vet final deputy ministerial nominees today

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line