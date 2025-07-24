ModernGhana logo
Mampong Municipal Assembly unanimously confirms Yakubu Yussif as MCE

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
THU, 24 JUL 2025

In a decisive show of support, all 47 assembly members present at a Special Assembly Meeting in the Mampong Municipality voted unanimously to confirm President John Mahama’s nominee, Yakubu Yussif, as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

The vote, held on Thursday, July 24, 2025, supervised by the Electoral Commission, marks a smooth approval process for the 34-year-old marketer and NDC parliamentary candidate for the Mampong constituency in the 2024 elections.

Yakubu Yussif, who previously served as an assembly member for the Kofiase Ahenbronum electoral area, was nominated following internal tensions within the local party.

His confirmation ends months of agitation by a section of NDC supporters who had earlier protested at the party’s office over rumors that another candidate, Esther Dwomoh, had been selected.

The group has since apologised to President Mahama and other stakeholders.

MCE sets priorities for Mampong’s development

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Yakubu Yussif expressed gratitude to President Mahama and the assembly members for their confidence in his leadership.

"I am humbled by the trust placed in me by President John Mahama and the assembly members. I pledge to prioritize key development areas, including sanitation, education, healthcare, and infrastructure, to improve living standards in the municipality,” he said.

“I am committed to working tirelessly to deliver on the party's developmental agenda and make Mampong a better place for all its residents," Yakubu Yussif emphasized.

Traditional authority promises support

Nana Akwasidai Kodua, a government appointee representing the Mampong Traditional Council, welcomed the new MCE but cautioned that his performance would be closely monitored.

"We welcome Yakubu Yussif as the new MCE and pledge our support. However, we will be watching his performance closely, and our support will be tied to accountability and delivery of promises. We expect him to work hard to improve the lives of the people of Mampong and deliver on his campaign promises," he stated.

Presidency confident in MCE’s capability

Presidential staffer Isham Alhassan reiterated the confidence of President Mahama in Mr. Yakubu Yussif, stating that the nominee had both the energy and vision required to deliver on the party’s developmental agenda in Mampong.

Yakubu Yussif now awaits formal swearing-in by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon Dr Frank Amoakohene.

