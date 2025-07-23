Forest Guards nab armed poachers in Ankasa Conservation area after bribery attempt fails

Three armed poachers have been arrested for illegally hunting protected wildlife in the Ayensu beat of the Ankasa Forest Conservation Area in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

The arrests were made by five vigilant Resource Guards stationed at the Dadwen Range Camp.

The suspects—Frank Odame, 36, from Assin Manso in the Central Region; Abraham Kwasi Sikapa, 45, from Yilo Krobo in the Eastern Region; and George Avi, 48, from Akatsi in the Volta Region—were all residing in Mumuni, a farming community within the Ellembelle District. Though known locally as cocoa farmers, the three were reportedly engaged in illegal hunting within the conservation area.

The guards recovered a cache of illegal items including three unlicensed locally manufactured shotguns, 18 live cartridges, seven flashlights, and three cutlasses. Also seized were the remains of illegally hunted wildlife species, including a bay duiker, a Maxwell's duiker, and five giant rats.

In an interview, Mr. Bona Kyiire, Park Manager of the Ankasa Conservation Area, confirmed that the arrest was made during a routine surveillance patrol. He said the incident highlights the renewed and intensified efforts by the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission to curb poaching and safeguard one of Ghana’s last pristine rainforests.

According to him, the suspects attempted to bribe the patrol team with GH¢7,000 to avoid prosecution.

“Upon arrest, the suspects attempted to offer GHC7,000 to the patrol team to evade prosecution, but the officers rejected the offer and proceeded with the formal report, demonstrating integrity and commitment to conservation enforcement,” Mr. Kyiire stated.

The suspects, along with the confiscated weapons, dead wildlife, and the bribe money, have been handed over to the Elubo Police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Mr. Kyiire noted that the case is expected to serve as a landmark in enforcement under the Wildlife Resources Management Act (Act 1115), warning that anyone involved in illegal activities in the forest will face the full force of the law.

“This is because the Park is the only wet evergreen rain forest managed by the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission,” he explained, stressing the importance of preserving the ecological integrity of the area.

He urged stakeholders, including local communities and conservation partners, to support the ongoing efforts to protect the Ankasa Forest Conservation Area, describing it as a critical biodiversity hotspot with enormous eco-tourism potential.

Covering approximately 509 square kilometres, the Ankasa Conservation Area comprises the Nini Suhien National Park and the Ankasa Resource Reserve. Situated in Ghana’s wet evergreen tropical high forest zone, it is regarded as the most biodiverse protected area in the country, home to endangered species like forest elephants, bongos, and several primates.

The park is also notable for pioneering the Community Resource Management Area (CREMA) concept in Ghana through the establishment of the Amokwaw CREMA and holds vast promise for sustainable tourism that could benefit local communities and the national economy.