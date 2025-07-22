NPP Faces Existential Crisis – IMANI’s Latest Sentiment Analysis

Since being trounced in the last election, Ghana’s main opposition party, the NPP, has been struggling to find its rhythm. Its recent conference brought this reality into sharp focus. Of all the speeches delivered, only one directly addressed the existential threat of decay the party now faces, drawing a striking analogy to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s travails. That speech came from Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, and its core message aligns with major findings from IMANI’s latest Sentiment Analysis.

Key Insight from our report:



The NPP faces an unprecedented perception crisis with only 3.9% positive sentiment. The 3:1 negative-to-positive ratio indicates urgent need for strategic reputation management. The party's internal conflicts, electoral violence associations, and leadership tensions have created a perfect storm of negative perception that threatens its political viability. The silver lining lies in the 84.1% neutral sentiment, representing millions of Ghanaians who remain undecided and could be influenced through effective communication and demonstrated unity. The party's digital presence shows potential for growth, particularly on youth-oriented platforms.

Without swift action to address internal divisions, clarify leadership succession, and distance itself from violence, the NPP risks permanent reputational damage that could impact its electoral prospects for years to come.

NB: The IMANI sentiment report is based on comprehensive social media sentiment analysis using advanced AI tools and should be considered alongside other forms of public opinion research, including polls, focus groups, and grassroots feedback.

Total Mentions : 4,726 posts analyzed

: 4,726 posts analyzed Total Reach: 31 million users

31 million users Platforms: News sites, YouTube, TikTok, X, Facebook

News sites, YouTube, TikTok, X, Facebook Geographic Focus: Ghana (with diaspora inclusion)

Read our Sentiment Analysis Report Here