Mpox cases climb to 218 as Ghana Health Service sounds alarm on rising infections

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed 21 new cases of Mpox, bringing the country’s total to 218 as concerns mount over the growing spread of the virus.

Health authorities have warned that Mpox, also known as monkeypox, is primarily transmitted through direct skin-to-skin contact with infected individuals, and have urged the public to take immediate precautions to limit transmission.

In a public advisory, the GHS called for heightened vigilance and strict adherence to preventive guidelines, stressing that community awareness and individual responsibility are essential to halting the outbreak.

“Early detection, swift medical attention, and prompt reporting are critical tools in containing this virus,” the Service stated.

Mpox typically presents with symptoms such as fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes, and muscle aches. While treatable, health officials have cautioned that delays in diagnosis could increase the risk of complications and further community spread.

The GHS says it is actively monitoring the situation in collaboration with local and international health partners. It has also stepped up surveillance and public education efforts, and assured that medical support will be made available in affected areas.

“We remain committed to safeguarding public health and are working closely with partners to respond effectively to the evolving situation,” the Service affirmed.

The public is encouraged to report suspected cases promptly and avoid close contact with symptomatic individuals, as Ghana battles to keep the outbreak under control.