ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mpox cases climb to 218 as Ghana Health Service sounds alarm on rising infections

  Fri, 18 Jul 2025
Health Mpox cases climb to 218 as Ghana Health Service sounds alarm on rising infections
FRI, 18 JUL 2025

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed 21 new cases of Mpox, bringing the country’s total to 218 as concerns mount over the growing spread of the virus.

Health authorities have warned that Mpox, also known as monkeypox, is primarily transmitted through direct skin-to-skin contact with infected individuals, and have urged the public to take immediate precautions to limit transmission.

In a public advisory, the GHS called for heightened vigilance and strict adherence to preventive guidelines, stressing that community awareness and individual responsibility are essential to halting the outbreak.

“Early detection, swift medical attention, and prompt reporting are critical tools in containing this virus,” the Service stated.

Mpox typically presents with symptoms such as fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes, and muscle aches. While treatable, health officials have cautioned that delays in diagnosis could increase the risk of complications and further community spread.

The GHS says it is actively monitoring the situation in collaboration with local and international health partners. It has also stepped up surveillance and public education efforts, and assured that medical support will be made available in affected areas.

“We remain committed to safeguarding public health and are working closely with partners to respond effectively to the evolving situation,” the Service affirmed.

The public is encouraged to report suspected cases promptly and avoid close contact with symptomatic individuals, as Ghana battles to keep the outbreak under control.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Founder of Rabito Clinic and renowned dermatologist, Naa Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle Avoid bleaching creams; they’re dangerous, cause cancer — Skin Expert advises

3 hours ago

July 18: Cedi sells at GHS11.95 on forex market, GHS10.44 interbank July 18: Cedi sells at GHS11.95 on forex market, GHS10.44 interbank

4 hours ago

IGP Yohuno calls for parliamentary support to strengthen police operations IGP Yohuno calls for parliamentary support to strengthen police operations

4 hours ago

Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council (NPC), Dr. George Amoh Conflict prevention a shared duty – Peace Council Executive to Ghanaians

4 hours ago

19 senior police officers promoted, decorated 19 senior police officers promoted, decorated

4 hours ago

Signals Bureau scandal: Drama as accused businesswoman fires lawyer Atta Akyea in open court Signals Bureau scandal: Drama as accused businesswoman fires lawyer Atta Akyea i...

4 hours ago

Dr. Tony Aidoo, former Head of the Policy Evaluation and Oversight Unit Act on galamsey or risk 2028 defeat, six months is enough — Dr. Tony Aidoo warn...

4 hours ago

Commuters will experience modern, efficient 6-lane Accra-Kumasi expressway by 2029 — Mahama assures Commuters will experience modern, efficient 6-lane Accra-Kumasi expressway by 20...

4 hours ago

President Mahama names MDCE nominees for Mampong and Atwima Mponua in Ashanti Region President Mahama names MDCE nominees for Mampong and Atwima Mponua in Ashanti Re...

4 hours ago

Mahama heads to Eastern Region for high-stakes stop on nationwide Thank You Tour on Sunday Mahama heads to Eastern Region for high-stakes stop on nationwide Thank You Tour...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line