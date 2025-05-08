ModernGhana logo
Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs CEO appointed to National Youth Authority Board

  Thu, 08 May 2025
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs (GCYE), Mr. Sherif Ghali has been appointed to the Governing Board of the National Youth Authority (NYA).

Mr. Ghali assumes this critical role as a representative of independent youth groups across the country, ensuring their voices are meaningfully included in shaping national youth policy and programming.

At the official inauguration of the Board, the Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, Hon. Goerge Opare Addo, charged members to provide strategic leadership and firm guidance to the Authority.

He highlighted the Board’s role in delivering on high-impact national initiatives, notably the National Apprenticeship Programme (NAP), which forms a cornerstone of the President’s vision to reduce youth unemployment and equip young Ghanaians with practical, job-ready skills. The Minister called on the Board to demonstrate stewardship in realizing this vision and in strengthening institutional frameworks that drive youth development.

Mr. Ghali brings a track record of leadership in entrepreneurship, policy influence, and youth empowerment to the role. A key component of his responsibility on the Board will be to work with fellow members to spearhead the formation of the Ghana Youth Federation, a long-awaited national umbrella body for youth, as mandated in the National Youth Authority Act, 2016 (Act 939). This initiative will serve as a unifying platform for all youth-focused entities, amplifying their collective influence on national policy and development.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Ghali stated: “Representing the independent youth voice at this level of governance is both an honour and a responsibility I take seriously. My commitment is to ensure that youth organizations outside traditional partisan or institutional structures are fully represented in national conversations. I will advocate strongly for the formation of the Ghana Youth Federation and for the effective rollout of programmes like the NAP that will truly empower young people.”

The GCYE extends its congratulations to Mr. Ghali and reiterates its support for efforts that promote inclusive, transparent, and impactful youth development systems in Ghana.

