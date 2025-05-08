Drama at La Dade Kotopon Assembly as MCE nominee rejected, members root for Akrong

The rejected candidate, Alfredos Nii Anyetei

There was drama at the La Dade Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LADMA) in Accra on Tuesday as Assembly Members overwhelmingly rejected President John Dramani Mahama’s nominee for Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alfredos Nii Anyetei.

The rejection has sparked renewed calls for long-serving party stalwart and current Chief Whip of the Assembly, Aaron Akrong, to be nominated for the top job.

The event, which was attended by the Member of Parliament for the area and Deputy Minister of Local Government, Hon. Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, and the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Linda Ocloo, ended in disappointment for the President’s nominee.

Mr. Anyetei polled only 5 votes out of 14—representing just 36 percent—falling well short of the two-thirds majority required for confirmation. With 9 Assembly Members voting “No,” the outcome leaves no room for a mandatory second vote, effectively disqualifying the nominee from being re-nominated.

The low turnout in favour of Mr. Anyetei, believed to include only the five government appointees, highlights strong internal resistance to his candidacy. The announcement of the results by the Electoral Commission was met with jubilation from party faithful and community members who sang revolutionary songs and hailed the verdict as a win for grassroots democracy.

Assembly Members and supporters accused key party figures of attempting to impose a candidate perceived to be out of touch with the constituency. Criticisms were directed at the MP, Hon. Odoley Sowah, for alleged arrogance, and at former MP Hon. Amasa Namoale—believed to be the nominee’s sponsor—who was accused of undermining the popular favourite, Aaron Akrong.

Some Assembly Members suggested that Mr. Anyetei’s nomination was a political favour intended to honour his late father, Magnus Anyetei Sowah, a former party chairman who was once tipped for the MCE role but never appointed. They argued that the younger Anyetei lacked the maturity and experience required for the position, and insisted that loyalty and long service should be rewarded.

Unconfirmed reports of financial inducement further inflamed tensions, with speculation that members were promised GH¢50,000 each to endorse the nominee but only received GH¢13,000—allegedly contributing to the backlash.

Calls for Aaron Akrong—affectionately known as “Ice Tee”—to be nominated have intensified. Widely regarded as a unifier and a workhorse within the party, Mr. Akrong has served the Assembly for nearly two decades and held the role of Chief Whip for over 12 years.

“This is the gentleman who worked tirelessly to bring the party to power. Why should he be sidelined? He has dedicated his entire political life to this constituency,” a supporter told the Daily Graphic.

Regional Minister Linda Ocloo, visibly dismayed by the outcome, expressed her disappointment. “It’s sad to see Assembly Members jubilating over the nominee’s rejection. This delays development,” she said. Despite the setback, she indicated that the government may re-present the nominee for a second attempt, though that path now appears politically untenable.

President Mahama now faces a tough decision: whether to re-nominate Alfred Anyetei or bow to the popular demand for Aaron Akrong to lead the La Dade Kotopon Municipal Assembly.

As the dust settles, one thing is clear—any future nominee must carry the confidence and endorsement of both the Assembly and the grassroots.