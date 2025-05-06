'Constable Forson disappeared after hitting me, other officers quickly intervened and assisted me into the restricted area' — Afenyo Markin recounts

Honourable Afenyo Markin, the Minority Leader of Parliament, has addressed an incident involving an alleged assault by a police officer.

According to recent reports, the Ghana Police Service invited the lawmaker for questioning after he was accused of assaulting a police officer in uniform.

Markin, however, has denied the allegations and provided his side of the story, claiming that the officer provoked the situation.

"I write to strongly condemn the reprehensible and disgraceful act of violence perpetrated against me by a uniformed police officer, Constable Forson, at the entrance of Parliament House during today's peaceful and highly successful 'Save the Judiciary' demonstration," Markin stated in his official response.

The MP explained that, as he approached a barricade, Constable Forson, a police officer stationed behind it, deliberately struck him on the left side of his chest with the full force of his right palm, just next to his heart. Markin described the incident as unprovoked and stated that the force of the strike left him stunned.

"In that moment, I spontaneously protested his conduct, asking why he would seek to harm me. The inspector, who was facilitating my access, along with other officers, quickly intervened and assisted me into the restricted area, where I had to lean against the wall at the entrance of Parliament House to prevent myself from collapsing," he added.

The incident, which has sparked public interest, is being investigated by the Ghana Police Service.