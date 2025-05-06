ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Constable Forson disappeared after hitting me, other officers quickly intervened and assisted me into the restricted area' — Afenyo Markin recounts

General News Constable Forson disappeared after hitting me, other officers quickly intervened and assisted me into the restricted area — Afenyo Markin recounts
TUE, 06 MAY 2025 1

Honourable Afenyo Markin, the Minority Leader of Parliament, has addressed an incident involving an alleged assault by a police officer.

According to recent reports, the Ghana Police Service invited the lawmaker for questioning after he was accused of assaulting a police officer in uniform.

Markin, however, has denied the allegations and provided his side of the story, claiming that the officer provoked the situation.

"I write to strongly condemn the reprehensible and disgraceful act of violence perpetrated against me by a uniformed police officer, Constable Forson, at the entrance of Parliament House during today's peaceful and highly successful 'Save the Judiciary' demonstration," Markin stated in his official response.

The MP explained that, as he approached a barricade, Constable Forson, a police officer stationed behind it, deliberately struck him on the left side of his chest with the full force of his right palm, just next to his heart. Markin described the incident as unprovoked and stated that the force of the strike left him stunned.

"In that moment, I spontaneously protested his conduct, asking why he would seek to harm me. The inspector, who was facilitating my access, along with other officers, quickly intervened and assisted me into the restricted area, where I had to lean against the wall at the entrance of Parliament House to prevent myself from collapsing," he added.

The incident, which has sparked public interest, is being investigated by the Ghana Police Service.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

SAMUEL OFFEI-ABOAGYE | 5/6/2025 4:45:01 AM

Afenyo Markin should have viewed the video before writing his denial. He did slapped the officer and despite attempts to restrain him, he appears upset and still wanted to fight the police officer he claimed to have “ quickly gone away”

Comments1
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Constable Forson disappeared after hitting me, other officers quickly intervened and assisted me into the restricted area — Afenyo Markin recounts 'Constable Forson disappeared after hitting me, other officers quickly intervene...

2 hours ago

Video: Ill not comply with Prampram Traditional Councils summons — Asafoatse Lartey Bantama IV [Video]: I'll not comply with Prampram Traditional Council's summons — Asafoatse...

2 hours ago

“Ken Agyapong is the person Ghana need” — Charles Bissue “Ken Agyapong is the person Ghana need” — Charles Bissue

2 hours ago

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin CJ demo: 'The Police Officer deliberately struck the left side of my chest near ...

2 hours ago

Dr. Yakubu Seidu Adam appointed CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Dr. Yakubu Seidu Adam appointed CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

2 hours ago

Government intensifies crackdown on galamsey; 71 arrested, over 150 machines seized Government intensifies crackdown on galamsey; 71 arrested, over 150 machines sei...

2 hours ago

President Mahama to deliver national address on 120-day contract President Mahama to deliver national address on 120-day contract

2 hours ago

President Mahama appoints Elizabeth Yankah as Deputy National Security Coordinator President Mahama appoints Elizabeth Yankah as Deputy National Security Coordinat...

2 hours ago

Otumfuo directs Mamponghemaa to bury late Mamponghene in next three weeks Otumfuo directs Mamponghemaa to bury late Mamponghene in next three weeks

3 hours ago

Police invite Afenyo-Markin over alleged assault on Officer during Judiciary protest Police invite Afenyo-Markin over alleged assault on Officer during Judiciary pro...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line