‘Claim I endorsed NDC as a sellable brand inaccurate, misrepresentation’ — Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has distanced himself from a headline attributed to him by Joy FM suggesting he endorsed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a “sellable brand.”

The Effutu MP said the headline was a misrepresentation of his remarks during an interview on the Accra-based FM’s Super Morning Show aired on Friday, May 2.

He described the publication as “misleading” and “grossly unfair,” arguing that it stripped his comment of its context.

In a protest letter addressed to the producers of the show, Afenyo-Markin clarified that his reference to the NDC during the interview was purely for political analysis and not an endorsement.

“This headline is inaccurate. It creates a false impression that I was endorsing the NDC. It strips my comments of their full context, misrepresents my intent, and unfortunately exposes me to unfair public criticism and political mischief,” he wrote.

He explained that his remarks were meant to emphasise the importance of political branding over individual candidacy when it comes to electoral outcomes.

According to him, entrenched party affiliations in constituencies such as Keta and Effutu often determine who wins elections—not necessarily the appeal of individual candidates.

“To illustrate this point, I referenced the Effutu and Keta constituencies, highlighting that in some areas, entrenched party affiliation exerts more influence on voter decisions than the personal appeal of candidates,” the MP stated.

He faulted the media outlet for what he termed a breach of journalistic integrity, saying it runs counter to the principles of responsible journalism and fair reporting.

“That your platform chose to extract a single phrase from that explanation and distort it into a sensational headline is most unfair,” Afenyo-Markin said.

The Majority Leader has since demanded a full retraction, a corrected publication, and an official apology from the editorial team.