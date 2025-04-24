ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 24 Apr 2025 Feature Article

Reform or Refrain: Why the Youth Employment Agency Must Rethink Its Partnership with Zoomlion Ghana Ltd

Reform or Refrain: Why the Youth Employment Agency Must Rethink Its Partnership with Zoomlion Ghana Ltd

When the Broom Sweeps Injustice
At the crack of dawn in towns and cities across Ghana, thousands of youth don their reflective vests, armed with brooms and determination. They are the unsung heroes of sanitation—our street sweepers and waste handlers. But beneath their sweat lies a tale of systemic injustice. Employed under the Youth Employment Agency’s (YEA) sanitation module; She wakes up at 4:30 a.m., broom in hand, reflective vest hugging her tired shoulders, and hope flickering in her eyes. For six days a week, she sweeps the same dusty stretch of road in Accra. And for that back-breaking labor, she receives just GHS 250 a month, while GHS 850 is allocated for their role. The balance, a staggering GHS 600, is absorbed by Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the private contractor entrusted with managing the initiative.

This is not just her story. It is the silent agony of thousands of Ghana’s youth employed under the sanitation module of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA). And yet, there are whispers of a renewed contract between YEA and Zoomlion—a move that raises more questions than answers.

This isn’t just a contractual discrepancy—it’s a breach of public trust and a moral indictment of Ghana’s youth employment agenda.

Zoomlion’s Waning Glory and the Cost to National Sanitation

Zoomlion was once a brand synonymous with environmental excellence. Its trucks roamed the streets like national custodians. But that era of glory has faded. Today, the same company is plagued by inefficiency, bloated contracts, and mounting public criticism. From Accra to Tamale, choked gutters and heaps of garbage have become a recurring sight—evidence of a sanitation regime that no longer reflects value for money.

An audit by the Ghana Audit Service (2021) raised serious questions about performance metrics and unaccounted sanitation funds across multiple districts. Despite repeated payments, little has changed on the ground.

The Injustice of the GHS 250 Paycheck

To be paid GHS 250 monthly for full-time labor in sanitation is not just unfair—it is exploitative. It undermines SDG 1 (No Poverty) and SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth). The model currently operated under YEA and Zoomlion resembles a modern-day patronage system rather than a merit-based employment structure.

If the government believes in dignifying labor, then this arrangement must be overhauled. Why should the agency, meant to empower youth, become complicit in disempowering them?

Resetting the System

We must reset—not repeat. The YEA must rise above institutional lethargy and implement transformative reforms:

  1. Abolish the Third-Party Monopoly: End sole-sourcing sanitation contracts to Zoomlion. Open the space to competitive, performance-based local enterprises.

  2. Direct Youth Payment Portals: Establish a transparent digital payment system where sanitation workers receive 100% of their due.

  3. Performance-Linked Contracting: Link sanitation contracts to output-based indicators and community feedback reports.

  4. Youth-Led Sanitation Cooperatives: Allow trained youth to form registered cooperatives that can bid for district-level sanitation contracts.

  5. Public Disclosure of Funds: Mandate quarterly publication of funds disbursed under YEA’s sanitation modules.

SDG Alignment: Building a Youth-Driven Future

The proposed reforms contribute directly to the following Sustainable Development Goals:

  • SDG 1End Poverty: By providing fair wages.

  • SDG 8Decent Work and Economic Growth: By restructuring exploitative contracts.

  • SDG 10Reduced Inequalities: By leveling access to sanitation contracts.

  • SDG 11Sustainable Cities and Communities: By improving waste management.

  • SDG 16Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions: Through transparency and justice in public contracting.

  • SDG 17Partnerships for the Goals: By creating stakeholder-inclusive models.

"Where public trust is breached, progress cannot flourish." – Bismarck Kwesi Davis

Conclusion: This Is Not Employment—It’s Enslavement

The youth are not Ghana’s burden; they are Ghana’s builders. And when a builder is underpaid, underprotected, and undervalued, the very foundation of our national development begins to crack. If the government truly believes in empowering the next generation, then the Youth Employment Agency must act decisively.

Reform the system. Restructure the contracts. Respect the labor.

Only then can we say we are resetting Ghana—not with empty slogans—but with clean streets, empowered youth, and restored dignity.

References

  • Ghana Audit Service. (2021). Report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of Ghana – Ministries, Departments and Other Agencies. www.ghaudit.org

  • MyJoyOnline. (2022, July 14). Zoomlion pays sanitation workers GHS 250 out of GHS 600 received per head – Report reveals. www.myjoyonline.com

  • United Nations. (2015). Transforming our world: The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. https://sdgs.un.org/goals

  • Youth Employment Agency (YEA). (2023). Youth Employment Modules & Annual Report. www.yea.gov.gh

Bismarck Kwesi Davis
Bismarck Kwesi Davis, © 2025

COO - Diamond Institute and Zealots Ghana International Forum. More Bismarck Kwesi Davis

Bismarck Kwesi Davis is a dynamic and multifaceted professional driven by a deep commitment to strategy, economics, and leadership. With an open mind and an unwavering dedication to excellence, he seamlessly integrates his diverse expertise to create meaningful impact across multiple domains.

As a strategist, Bismarck excels in developing innovative plans and actionable strategies to achieve targeted goals. His ability to analyze complex situations, identify risks and opportunities, and craft data-driven roadmaps makes him a valuable asset in any field he serves.

In the realm of economics, he blends his expertise in Procurement and Supply Chain Management with Strategic Lean Management, focusing on optimizing production, distribution, and consumption processes. His keen insights and analytical prowess enable him to assess economic trends and provide strategic recommendations that drive sustainable growth and efficiency.

As a businessman, Bismarck embraces risk and innovation, engaging in commercial ventures that push boundaries and create value. His results-oriented mindset ensures that every business endeavor is built on a foundation of resilience, adaptability, and long-term success.

In leadership, he is a visionary force—inspiring, guiding, and empowering others toward a shared mission. He leads by example, fosters collaboration, and upholds the highest standards of integrity and discipline. His ability to make decisive, impactful choices cements his reputation as a trusted leader.

Bismarck is a quick learner who thrives on precision and self-sufficiency. Whether following detailed instructions or taking the initiative, he consistently delivers results without the need for supervision. His passion for continuous learning and adding value ensures that he remains at the forefront of his field.

Driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence, Bismarck Kwesi Davis is not just a participant in his chosen fields—he is a catalyst for transformation and progress.Column: Bismarck Kwesi Davis

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

More from this author (39)

More

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang recovering well, she will soon join us — Mahama 'Vice President Opoku-Agyemang recovering well, she will soon join us' — Mahama

5 hours ago

Bank fraud drops 26% in 2024 due to stronger controls Bank fraud drops 26% in 2024 due to stronger controls

5 hours ago

Any of my chiefs who is found culpable of galamsey should consider him/her dethroned” — Paramount Chief of Lower Axim warns "Any of my chiefs who is found culpable of galamsey should consider him/her deth...

5 hours ago

Ashanti Region is not for King Zuba — KOD, Adum-blue light Traders send strong message "Ashanti Region is not for King Zuba" — KOD, Adum-blue light Traders send strong...

5 hours ago

Ill lead by example, I will stay true to the values I am asking of you - President Mahama tells Appointees 'I'll lead by example, I will stay true to the values I am asking of you' - Pres...

5 hours ago

One killed, four injured in Nyinahin clash between civilians and military One killed, four injured in Nyinahin clash between civilians and military

5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo’s recklessness brought this suspension upon Chief Justice Torkornoo — NDC Akufo-Addo’s recklessness brought this suspension upon Chief Justice Torkornoo —...

6 hours ago

Health Ministry develops mobile app for training college forms, opens application May 5 Health Ministry develops mobile app for training college forms, opens applicatio...

6 hours ago

NACOC intercepts cocaine shipment bound for Netherlands, four arrested ​​​​​​​NACOC intercepts cocaine shipment bound for Netherlands, four arrested

6 hours ago

FIC yet to serve Wontumi on account freeze – Andy Appiah-Kubi FIC yet to serve Wontumi on account freeze – Andy Appiah-Kubi

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line