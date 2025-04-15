ModernGhana logo
Delay of Board Chairmen and Presidential Appointments on Governance

By Kwabena Danso-Dapaah
Dear Mr. President, I'd like to bring to your attention the critical issue of board chairmen appointments and its impact on your government.

Firstly, the absence of independent board chairmen and the politicization of appointments can significantly compromise your Government, leading to ineffective decision-making, weakened oversight, and erosion of trust.

Lack of Independence: Boards may lack autonomy, leading to biased decision-making and potential influence from political considerations.

Politicization: Presidential appointments can introduce political interests, compromising impartial decision-making.

Accountability: Without clear separation of powers, boards may struggle to hold the executive branch accountable.

Consequences:
Weakened Oversight: Ineffective governance structures can lead to poor management and resource allocation.

Erosion of Trust: Politicized appointments can undermine public trust in institutions in a sense that inefficient decision-making may prioritize political loyalty over expertise and merit.

Mr. President, I therefore recommend for following consideration you establish independent bodies or committees to oversee board appointments, ensuring merit-based selections.

Develop transparent guidelines for board formation and operations, promoting effective decision-making.

Merit-Based Appointments: Prioritize expertise and merit in the appointment process, ensuring boards comprise skilled individuals.

Research suggests that separating chair and CEO roles doesn't necessarily guarantee better governance. Instead, focus on

Industry Knowledge: Ensure the chair has relevant industry expertise.

Leadership Skills: Develop chairs with strong leadership abilities.

Influence on Board Process: Foster chairs who can shape productive board discussions.

By implementing these reforms, the President can promote independence, accountability, and effective decision-making, ultimately building stronger institutions that serve the public interest.

