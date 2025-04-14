How Crypto is fueling the growth of Ghana’s Entrepreneurs Helping Ghana’s SMEs Grow

In a rapidly evolving financial landscape, cryptocurrencies have emerged as a powerful tool for entrepreneurs, especially in markets like Ghana. As traditional financial systems remain challenging for many small and medium enterprises (SMEs), digital finance solutions like crypto are providing new opportunities for business growth. Yande Nomvete, Operations Manager at Binance, discusses how crypto is helping Ghanaian entrepreneurs save time, cut costs, and scale faster in today’s competitive environment. At the same time, we believe in working alongside existing financial systems to complement—not replace—traditional services. Collaboration, not disruption, is how we build lasting solutions.

Who is Yande Nomvete?

As the Operations Manager at Binance, I focus on building and optimizing systems that empower our users — especially in emerging markets. My day-to-day work involves collaborating with teams to improve access to our tools, streamline user experiences, and scale educational efforts. A big part of my mission is supporting small business owners and entrepreneurs by making digital finance more accessible, secure, and useful. I’m passionate about helping SMEs tap into the power of crypto to overcome local financial barriers and connect with global opportunities. These efficiencies ultimately benefit the wider economy by helping SMEs become more competitive in local and international markets.

How is crypto helping Ghanaian SMEs?

It’s simplifying cross-border transactions. Whether you’re a Ghanaian fashion designer selling to international clients or a local tech startup paying overseas freelancers, crypto cuts out the middlemen. You avoid unnecessary delays, lower your transaction costs, and gain more control — which is key for small businesses operating in a fast-paced environment.

What makes crypto especially valuable for the unbanked or underbanked?

Access. Many entrepreneurs still face barriers with traditional banking — from complex documentation to high fees, according to Statista, as of 2024, physical banks were available to nearly 51 percent of the country's urban population . But with crypto, all you need is a smartphone and an internet connection. It opens up financial participation for people who’ve been excluded for too long, empowering them to do business locally and globally. Crucially, digital tools like these don’t replace banks—they expand the reach of financial services to those left out of the formal system.

Are there real-world examples of Ghanaian businesses using crypto?

Yes, and the examples are growing. Freelancers are using crypto to get paid by global clients quickly and without needing a foreign bank account. And there are merchants beginning to accept crypto payments in person or online, especially through tools like Binance Pay. These are real, everyday use cases that are helping entrepreneurs reduce friction and grow their businesses.

What challenges do SMEs face when adopting crypto, and how can they overcome them?

The biggest hurdles are volatility and a lack of knowledge. Many SMEs are still unsure how to get started or remain skeptical about crypto’s real-world value. That’s why education is key. Through initiatives like Binance Academy and local workshops, we’re helping businesses understand the benefits and risks. We also offer practical tools like Binance Pay—an intuitive, secure solution that allows SMEs to integrate crypto in a way that makes sense for their operations.

What role does education play in increasing crypto adoption?

Education is the foundation. Through online and in-person training sessions across Ghana, we help entrepreneurs understand the technology, avoid risks, and use crypto responsibly. It’s not about hype — it’s about making crypto useful and accessible for the everyday entrepreneur.

What is Binance doing to support the SME ecosystem in Ghana?

Beyond the platform, we are investing in the ecosystem. We’ve partnered with local businesses, launched grassroots education initiatives, and created financial tools tailored for SMEs — from payments and savings to investment options. We want to make sure entrepreneurs have what they need to thrive.

What is your advice to business owners who are crypto-curious but hesitant?

Start small and be informed. Take time to understand the basics, experiment with small transactions, and learn from trusted sources. The space is evolving quickly, but it’s also becoming easier to use and more relevant for African businesses. Crypto isn’t just a trend — it’s becoming a core part of how value moves in the world. For Ghanaian SMEs looking to grow, it’s worth exploring now rather than later.

Crypto is reshaping the way SMEs in Ghana operate, offering them faster, cheaper, and more flexible ways to manage finances. By embracing digital finance tools, Ghanaian entrepreneurs can gain more control over their business operations and expand into global markets. Education and practical adoption of these tools will help accelerate the growth of Ghana’s SME sector, driving financial inclusion and fostering innovation.

