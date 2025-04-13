Green and affordable housing is possible - State Housing boss declares

The Managing Director of the State Housing Company Mr. John S. Bawah has declared that the pursuit of green and affordable housing in Ghana is not only possible but necessary, calling for a radical review of housing strategy at the 2025 Ghana Green Building Summit.

Delivering a compelling address to an audience of industry leaders and policymakers, Mr. Bawah highlighted the ongoing housing crisis, with a current deficit of about 1.8 million units. While acknowledging increased construction activity, he stated that “the majority of housing currently delivered is beyond the reach of about 95% of working-class Ghanaians.”

He stressed that green innovation should not be an afterthought or a luxury for the elite. “With the right policies, incentives, and collaboration,” he noted, “we can create self-sustaining communities with minimal electricity and water bills.”

Referencing international models like Singapore, the MD called for deliberate government-led investment and policies to replicate similar successes locally. He praised the current government's renewed environmental focus and pledged that State Housing Company will lead by example.

One of the flagship initiatives he announced is the creation of a vertical, modern, sustainable inner-city housing estate aimed at demonstrating what is possible when sustainability meets affordability.

Mr. John Bawah encouraged all present to work together to redefine the environment for a greener, healthier, and more prosperous Ghana.