Sene Cannot Continue To Be A Political Side Chick For NDC After 30 years.

The people of Sene West and Sene East constituencies of the Bono East region have been politically flirting with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for almost 30 years. The people of Sene have been very loyal to the NDC for close to 30 after the introduction of multiparty democracy in 1992. Available data suggests that the NDC has been winning massively in these areas but has failed to reward the good people of this area.

Ever since these two constituencies have been formed, the NDC has been the only political party to receive both parliamentary and presidential victories from these people with ease. The Sene West and East have presented Hon. Dominic Napare, Hon. Twumasi Appiah, and Hon. Kwame Twumasi Ampofo as members of parliament on the ticket of the NDC. The NDC has also received presidential victories from the Sene West and East as well. The NDC has enjoyed a satiable and uncompromised loyalty from Sene in parliamentary and presidential elections. Despite the consistent efforts made by Sene to give NDC electoral fortunes, the NDC is yet to move its political courtship with Sene to another level.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) gave Sene a reward for its contribution in elections by offering Joseph Kumah Mackay, an indigene of Sene, a Chief Executive Officer of the Middle Belt Development Authority. This has been the highest political appointment to be given by any political party to an indigene of Sene. Sene has been taking part in the politics of Ghana for a long time but when it comes to governing, key appointments never find its way to Sene. Sene has been a home for the NDC when it comes to elections yet Sene becomes missing when appointments are been made by the NDC.

The NDC must relook at the way it treats Sene when it comes to rewarding loyalty. Sene is a house to fine brains who are competent and can contribute to the progress of this state. The car moves when there is fuel and the NDC must fuel its political car at Sene. Sene cannot continue to be a political side chick to the NDC after 30 years. It’s bride price must be paid!

BY: AMO STEPHEN