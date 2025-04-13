"Opambour wants to steal my land in God’s name; I won’t be intimidated"– NDC Chairman fights back

Reuben Solomon Jabari, the NDC Branch Chairman for Island City at Ahenema Kokoben, has firmly denied allegations that he forcibly took two plots of land from the founder of the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour.

In a recent viral video, the popular cleric accused Mr. Jabari of seizing his land following the NDC’s rise to power. He claimed that despite his efforts to help the party gain power, he had been repaid with betrayal. Opambour went as far as warning that no one, including traditional leaders, should step foot on the land if they desired peace. He even threatened to call down divine curses on a Chief and his family.

But during a tour of the disputed site on Friday, April 11, 2025, Mr. Jabari refuted the claims, describing them as false and misleading.

"I have not taken Opambour’s land. I legally acquired the two plots and possess all the necessary documents to prove ownership," he stated.

Mr. Jabari clarified that the dispute dates back more than two years, countering Opambour’s assertion that the issue only began after the NDC came into office.

He further alleged that Opambour deceived traditional authorities into reissuing land documents by falsely claiming the originals had been lost.

“He tricked the chiefs into believing his land papers were missing, so they reissued new ones to him,” Jabari said.

According to him, the Asafohene has attempted to mediate the matter at least eight times, but Opambour has consistently refused to attend the meetings.

“Opambour is trying to use underhanded tactics—his church and his public image—to intimidate people. But I won’t be bullied,” he declared. “I’ll resist him through every legal channel available.”

Mr. Jabari concluded by reaffirming that he will not relinquish the land he legally acquired, regardless of who is challenging him.