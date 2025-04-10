ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Healing a Nation: Resetting the Ministry of Health for Resilience, Equity, and Sustainable Health care

Feature Article Healing a Nation: Resetting the Ministry of Health for Resilience, Equity, and Sustainable Health care
THU, 10 APR 2025

Health Beyond Hospitals
Health is more than the absence of disease—it is the backbone of productivity, dignity, and national resilience. In Ghana, every ailment untreated, every rural clinic abandoned, and every health worker unmotivated is a dent in the nation's future. And at the center of this health ecosystem is the Ministry of Health (MoH)—a body that should orchestrate prevention, cure, innovation, and equity.

Yet the Ministry faces a crisis of capacity, financing, and trust. Ghana’s health sector today is a paradox: we’ve made gains in immunization and maternal care, yet basic healthcare delivery is patchy, urban-centered, and vulnerable to shocks—as painfully demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As we reset Ghana for the future, we must reimagine MoH not as a reactive institution, but as a proactive driver of universal, equitable, and smart healthcare delivery.

Current Challenges in Ghana’s Health System

1. Unequal Access to Healthcare Services

Over 55% of health infrastructure is concentrated in Greater Accra and Ashanti regions, while many communities in the Northern, Savannah, and Oti regions lack functional health posts (GHS, 2023).

2. Brain Drain and Health Workforce Shortage

According to the Ghana Medical Association, over 3,000 nurses and doctors left Ghana between 2021 and 2023, largely due to poor working conditions, low wages, and limited professional development.

3. Underfunding and Inefficiencies in NHIS

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), designed to make healthcare accessible, is riddled with delays in claims reimbursement, systemic fraud, and outdated digital systems (NHIA, 2022).

4. Weak Public Health Preparedness

COVID-19 exposed Ghana’s fragile emergency response mechanisms, from PPE shortages to testing bottlenecks and vaccine distribution gaps.

Policy Reset:
Building a Future-Ready Ministry of Health
1. Establish the Ghana Universal Health Access Fund (GUHAF)

A dedicated health investment fund modeled after Rwanda’s Community-Based Health Insurance (CBHI), funded through a mix of green taxes, sin taxes (alcohol, tobacco), and health levies on extractive industries.

2. Build a National Telehealth and e-Pharmacy Network

Scale up the pilot telemedicine projects in Ashanti and Volta into a national grid of digitally connected health centers, integrating video consultations, AI triage, and home-based diagnostics. Kenya’s m-TIBA platform shows this is viable in low-resource settings.

3. Decentralize Health Budgets to District Assemblies

Empower MMDAs to oversee local health financing, workforce deployment, and facility maintenance. This bottom-up approach ensures context-sensitive health delivery and civic accountability.

4. Build a Diaspora Health Workforce Exchange Program

Create a bilateral agreement framework for short-term deployment of Ghanaian doctors and specialists abroad to return annually for teaching, mentoring, and complex procedures.

5. Integrate AI and Predictive Analytics in Public Health Surveillance

Establish a Health Data Science Directorate within MoH to deploy real-time disease tracking, predictive outbreak modeling, and digital vaccine registry systems.

Case Study:
Thailand’s Health Transformation

Thailand achieved universal health coverage (UHC) through a combination of district-level budget autonomy, digital health ID systems, and strategic purchasing of health services. In two decades, they reduced out-of-pocket expenditure from 33% to 10% and improved life expectancy by 6 years (WHO, 2022).

Ghana can adapt this model—if the Ministry of Health is reset into an agile, transparent, and citizen-centric institution.

Conclusion:
A Nation’s Health, A Nation’s Wealth

The Ministry of Health must evolve—from a procurement-heavy bureaucracy into a forward-thinking health leadership center. The challenge is no longer just building more hospitals. It is building a health culture that reaches rural mothers, protects the poor, harnesses technology, and inspires health professionals to stay and serve.

Healthcare must no longer be seen as an expense—it must be treated as a sovereign investment in national resilience, productivity, and equity.

"When a nation’s health fails, everything else becomes a waiting room for disaster. Resetting our health system is the first vaccine for Ghana’s future."

— Bismarck Kwesi Davis
References:
Ghana Health Service. (2023). Annual Health Sector Performance Report. Accra: Ministry of Health.

Ghana Medical Association. (2023). Brain Drain Impact Assessment. Accra: GMA Research Unit.

National Health Insurance Authority. (2022). NHIS Annual Report. Accra: NHIA.

World Health Organization. (2022). Thailand UHC Case Study. Geneva: WHO Publications.

#bismarckinspires

Bismarck Kwesi Davis
Bismarck Kwesi Davis, © 2025

COO - Diamond Institute and Zealots Ghana International Forum. More Bismarck Kwesi Davis

Bismarck Kwesi Davis is a dynamic and multifaceted professional driven by a deep commitment to strategy, economics, and leadership. With an open mind and an unwavering dedication to excellence, he seamlessly integrates his diverse expertise to create meaningful impact across multiple domains.

As a strategist, Bismarck excels in developing innovative plans and actionable strategies to achieve targeted goals. His ability to analyze complex situations, identify risks and opportunities, and craft data-driven roadmaps makes him a valuable asset in any field he serves.

In the realm of economics, he blends his expertise in Procurement and Supply Chain Management with Strategic Lean Management, focusing on optimizing production, distribution, and consumption processes. His keen insights and analytical prowess enable him to assess economic trends and provide strategic recommendations that drive sustainable growth and efficiency.

As a businessman, Bismarck embraces risk and innovation, engaging in commercial ventures that push boundaries and create value. His results-oriented mindset ensures that every business endeavor is built on a foundation of resilience, adaptability, and long-term success.

In leadership, he is a visionary force—inspiring, guiding, and empowering others toward a shared mission. He leads by example, fosters collaboration, and upholds the highest standards of integrity and discipline. His ability to make decisive, impactful choices cements his reputation as a trusted leader.

Bismarck is a quick learner who thrives on precision and self-sufficiency. Whether following detailed instructions or taking the initiative, he consistently delivers results without the need for supervision. His passion for continuous learning and adding value ensures that he remains at the forefront of his field.

Driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence, Bismarck Kwesi Davis is not just a participant in his chosen fields—he is a catalyst for transformation and progress.Column: Bismarck Kwesi Davis

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

More from this author (26)

More

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo govt employed 12,000 people after December 7— Rashid Pelpuo Akufo-Addo govt employed 12,000 people after December 7— Rashid Pelpuo

5 hours ago

Suspicious flights: Rev. Ntim Fordjour not above investigations – Chiana-Paga MP Suspicious flights: Rev. Ntim Fordjour not above investigations – Chiana-Paga MP

5 hours ago

Angry Bawku youth set Police commander’s residence ablaze Angry Bawku youth set Police commander’s residence ablaze

5 hours ago

Free SHS: Double-track system to be scrapped by 2027 – Haruna Iddrisu Free SHS: Double-track system to be scrapped by 2027 – Haruna Iddrisu

5 hours ago

NPP to proceed with disciplinary action against Adwoa Safo NPP to proceed with disciplinary action against Adwoa Safo

5 hours ago

Govt to roll-out new SIM Card registration from July 1 Gov't to roll-out new SIM Card registration from July 1  

5 hours ago

Ghanaians to enjoy unique data bundles on national holidays — Sam George Ghanaians to enjoy unique data bundles on national holidays — Sam George

7 hours ago

NAGRAT constitution has become a tool for cartelism — Concerned members cry out NAGRAT constitution has become a tool for cartelism — Concerned members cry out

12 hours ago

Concerned NDC elders at Atiwa East oppose naming of party chairman as DCE Concerned NDC elders at Atiwa East oppose naming of party chairman as DCE

12 hours ago

Suspicious flight claims: Felix Kwakye is not a liar, I will defend my brother any day — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Suspicious flight claims: 'Felix Kwakye is not a liar, I will defend my brother ...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line