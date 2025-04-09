Work on reconstruction of Jinijini-Sampa highway to begin in June under ‘Big Push’ programme — Regional Minister

Work on the reconstruction of the Jinjini-Sampa highway in the Bono Region will commence in June 2025, Mr Joseph Addae Akwaboa, the Bono Regional Minister has said.

He said extensive engagements had been held with the contractor, saying “he is anticipated to mobilize resources and equipment to resume work on the project which is under the government's 'Big Push' programme which seeks to stimulate economic growth in June”

Mr Akwaboa said the government remained committed to completing the project which would open up economic activities and facilitate progressive growth and development.

The Regional Minister was addressing Assembly Members at separate meetings at Sampa in the Jaman North District and Drobo in the Jaman South Municipality of the region prior to the confirmation of the President Nominees for the Municipal and District Chief Executives in the areas.

“The Jinijini-Sampa stretch serves as a crucial connection between Berekum and the Ghana-Cote D'Ivoire border. It also connects significant cashew-producing towns of Jinijini, Japekrom, Drobo, Dwenem, Seketia, and Suma-Ahenkro”, Mr Akwaboa stated.

On completion, he added that the highway would enhance access to markets, healthcare, and education, as well as promote trade and commerce between Ghana and Cote D'Ivoire.

Mr Akwaboah said the government was working hard to attract investments for the establishing of cashew factories to add value to raw cashew and thereby enhance cashew production and stimulate economic growth and development.

The Assembly Members approved Madam Siata Watara and Mr George Adane, the President nominees for the Jaman South Municipal Chief Executive and Jaman North District Chief Executive, respectively.

GNA