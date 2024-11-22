Joseph Wemakor honored with Prestigious Global Doctoral Humanitarian Award

Renowned Ghanaian journalist and human rights activist, Joseph Kobla Wemakor, has received the esteemed Global Doctoral Humanitarian and Ministerial Excellence Award 2024 from the Board of Regents at the International Kingdom University in Margate, Florida, USA.

This prestigious recognition underscores his exceptional leadership and steadfast commitment to humanitarian service.

In the award notification, the Selecting Committee praised Wemakor’s lifelong dedication to community development, stating, “We consider it worthwhile to officially confer this honor upon you after a careful study and monitoring of your lifestyle and social work.”

They highlighted his exemplary character and significant contributions to both his community and country, recognizing him as “a noble personality with integrity who deserves this great highest academic achievement.”

As the founder and Executive Director of Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG), Wemakor has made significant strides in media advocacy, bringing together journalists, editors, lawyers, and human rights defenders to champion social justice.

He is also a prominent advocate for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and serves as the Convener of the Ghana Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) Platform on SDGs (Youth sub-platform).

Wemakor is an honorary graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) and a fellow of the Bloomberg Media Initiative Africa Financial Journalism Program.

His accolades include the 5th UN Global Entreps Awards, the Africa Peace Advocate Award in 2023, and recognition as a finalist for the 2023 African Human Rights Defenders Shield Award and the African Rising Activism Award 2020 (Movement of the Year Category).

During the award ceremony, Rev. Dr. Christian Heim, Chancellor of International Kingdom University, addressed the audience, stating, “It’s my privilege to stand before you today... to celebrate exceptional leaders and citizens who have made significant contributions to humanity.”

He emphasized the importance of honoring living leaders, declaring, “We believe in honoring the living rather than the deceased.”

Rev. Dr. Heim expressed gratitude to those who made the event possible and called for support to establish a permanent campus for International Kingdom University in Ghana, highlighting the potential for training individuals to achieve great things.

Dr. Francis Essel Okyeahene, Chairman of the Governance & Development Committee, also delivered an inspiring speech, welcoming attendees and emphasizing the significance of the 24th edition of the Global Doctoral Humanitarian Excellence Award.

He expressed pride in conferring honorary degrees on individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and compassion.

Among the honorees alongside Dr. Wemakor were notable figures such as Ing. George Asiedu, Project Coordinator of the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) Sanitation and Water Project, Torgbui Ogidigah Prosper, Apostle Michael Akesseh, and others, including Rt. Rev. Samuel Ashmond Mensah and Prophet Kingsford Aidoo Maxwell.

Archbishop General Obenfo George Slezer Ofori-Atah also spoke during the ceremony, discussing the importance of embodying leadership, inspiring transformation, and striving for excellence.

He emphasized that the honorary doctorate is a testament to exceptional leadership and achievement, urging honorees to recognize their power to shape cultures and transform lives.

Reflecting on his recognition, Wemakor expressed, “This is a monumental achievement that has transformed my life. With deep honor and gratitude, I want to say a big thank you to the Board of Regents at the International Kingdom University, including its Selecting Committee, for this great honor.”

As Dr. Okyeahene concluded, “They will honor you before you die. You will be a brother of God before you die. Your children will be okay.”

This powerful message resonated deeply with the audience, celebrating the impact of all honorees and reinforcing the importance of their work in contributing to a better society.