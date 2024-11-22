ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II re-elected as National House of Chiefs President

  Fri, 22 Nov 2024
General News Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II re-elected as National House of Chiefs President
FRI, 22 NOV 2024

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, the Paramount Chief of the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, has been re-elected as President of the National House of Chiefs.

In a tightly contested election held on Friday, November 22, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II secured 42 votes, defeating Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, who garnered 30 votes.

Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II was also elected as Vice President of the House, winning 54 out of 73 votes, surpassing three other candidates.

Although some members initially raised objections about the legitimacy of holding the election on November 22, the concerns were addressed through a passed motion, allowing the election to proceed as planned.

After taking the oath of office, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II thanked the House for their trust and pledged to champion Ghana’s cultural heritage. He emphasized the need for unity among members, stressing that collaboration is key to ensuring peaceful national elections.

The re-elected President also outlined plans to digitize the House’s operations to improve efficiency and promised to work on resolving outstanding litigation issues.

Top Stories

39 minutes ago

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang donates to Tamale orphanage to mark her 73rd birthday Prof. Opoku-Agyemang donates to Tamale orphanage to mark her 73rd birthday

41 minutes ago

Eric Adjei Eric Adjei petitions CID to arrest Wontumi radio host for spreading election fal...

50 minutes ago

Martin Amidu, former Special Prosecutor Resurgence of Bawku conflict government-generated — Martin Amidu

1 hour ago

Emirates Airlines Manager kidnapped near Spintex Road Emirates Airlines Manager kidnapped near Spintex Road

1 hour ago

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam will be my Finance Minister — Bawumia declares Dr Mohammed Amin Adam will be my Finance Minister — Bawumia declares

1 hour ago

Alan Kyerematen has proven he never loved NPP — Wontumi Alan Kyerematen has proven he never loved NPP — Wontumi

1 hour ago

I’ve revived Ghana’s railway sector to fulfill our promise– Akufo-Addo I’ve revived Ghana’s railway sector to fulfill our promise– Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin Afenyo-Markin writes to Speaker Bagbin to recall parliament for emergency sittin...

1 hour ago

Nana Ahenekro Sei-Poku IV Election 2024: Choose peace over war — Otumfuo's uncle advice political leaders ...

2 hours ago

Armed robbers attack Forex Bureau in Lapaz, vanish under mysterious circumstances Armed robbers attack Forex Bureau in Lapaz, vanish under mysterious circumstance...

Just in....

Who wins the 2024 presidential race?

Started: 18-11-2024 | Ends: 07-12-2024
body-container-line