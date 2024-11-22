Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II re-elected as National House of Chiefs President

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, the Paramount Chief of the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, has been re-elected as President of the National House of Chiefs.

In a tightly contested election held on Friday, November 22, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II secured 42 votes, defeating Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, who garnered 30 votes.

Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II was also elected as Vice President of the House, winning 54 out of 73 votes, surpassing three other candidates.

Although some members initially raised objections about the legitimacy of holding the election on November 22, the concerns were addressed through a passed motion, allowing the election to proceed as planned.

After taking the oath of office, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II thanked the House for their trust and pledged to champion Ghana’s cultural heritage. He emphasized the need for unity among members, stressing that collaboration is key to ensuring peaceful national elections.

The re-elected President also outlined plans to digitize the House’s operations to improve efficiency and promised to work on resolving outstanding litigation issues.