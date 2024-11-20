Ing. Asiedu, Joseph Wemakor bag Honorary Awards

Dr. Joseph Kobla Wemakor, Founder and Executive Director of Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG), has called on the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) to ensure full accountability to the public throughout the 2024 election period.

Dr. Wemakor expressed concern over reports that the EC had refused to grant accreditation to some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) ahead of the elections. He emphasized that the EC’s primary responsibility, as outlined in the Constitution of Ghana, is to be accountable to the people, and this includes working transparently with organizations that contribute to the democratic process.

“The future of Ghana lies in the hands of the Commission,” Dr. Wemakor stated, stressing that the EC’s actions or inactions could either strengthen Ghana’s democratic credentials or jeopardize the country’s peaceful existence. He expressed disbelief at the refusal to accredit some CSOs, whose involvement in the democratic process, he argued, cannot be overstated.

Dr. Wemakor highlighted the crucial role that CSOs and the media play in Ghana’s democracy, describing them as neutral bodies that ensure accountability across all sectors of society. He urged the EC to recognize the importance of these organizations in maintaining a transparent and democratic process.

Additionally, he called on the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to collaborate with security agencies, especially the Ghana Police Service, to create a roadmap that guarantees the safety of journalists during the election period.

Dr. Wemakor made these remarks during his Doctorate conferment ceremony at the Executive Community Church in Kasoa, in the Awutu Senya East Municipal area of the Central Region. He was awarded the Prestigious Global Doctorate Humanitarian and Ministerial Excellence Award, 2024, by the Board of Regents of the International Kingdom University in Margate, Florida, USA. The award recognized his exemplary social work, community contributions, and his dedication as a journalist, socialist, and human rights activist.

Ing. George Asiedu, who was also awarded a Doctorate in Executive Leadership in Humanity for his outstanding contributions to water and sanitation in Ghana, used the occasion to call for unity and understanding as the country approaches the 2024 elections.

“At this stage of Ghana’s democratic journey, we should be able to show the world that peace, harmony, understanding, and respect for differing views are the foundations of our success,” said Ing. Asiedu. He urged all stakeholders involved in the election process to uphold fairness, equity, and justice. He also encouraged the youth to remain committed to a peaceful future, assuring them of a Ghana that offers hope and confidence in a peaceful electoral process.