2024 election: Apostle Okoh Agyemang calls out EC, political parties to safeguard Ghana’s democracy

The Leader and Founder of the Living Yahweh Seventh Day Sabbath Assemblies, Apostle Okoh Agyemang has underscored the need for the Electoral Commission (EC), political parties and the various stakeholders in Ghana’s upcoming election to strive hard to protect Ghana’s peace and democracy by ensuring fairness and transparency come December 7, 2024.

According to the international humanitarian and peace advocate, a victory for any of the contesting political parties (NPP, NDC and others) in a more transparent, free and fair election would be a victory for Ghana’s democracy.

Speaking to a section of the media at the 16th Ghana Leadership Awards ceremony held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, the overall best award winner challenged the Electoral Commission in particular alongside the security agencies and the media to ensure the utmost honesty and patriotism in the discharge of their respective duties in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary polls.

Apostle Okoh Agyemang prayed that the EC and all other stakeholders would be more circumspect and maintain high integrity throughout the electioneering processes, in order that the various political parties and their followers would overwhelmingly and unconditionally accept the outcome of the 2024 polls.

The Living Yahweh Seventh Day Sabbath Assemblies’ leader also called on the youth of Ghana to desist from any act of violence. He also urged them not to allow themselves to be armed with weapons to fight for any politician or political party before, during and after the election.

Apostle Okoh Agyemang who was accompanied by several of his enthusiastic pastors and church members, was the most celebrated personality at the 16th Ghana Leadership Awards ceremony which was well attended by several dignitaries.

About 32 other categories were up for grabs by other equally deserving personalities including Nana Ama McBrown – Movie Actress and Media Personality, Bishop Dr. Francisca Duncan Williams – ex-wife of Archbishop Nicolas Duncan Williams and the President of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), Mr. Samuel Afotey Out. Others were Manye Naa Klorkor Asamanhie I – a Biochemist, an International Journalist with DWTV and GTV won the Unsung Heroes Award, Ubor Magal Kuunboln -Konkonba Basare Chief for Tema Region also won the Government leader award of the year and ADO1 Mrs. Caroline Ahiati - Welfare Officer at the Ghana National Fire Service who also received the Welfare Personality of the Year award among others.

The Ghana Leadership Awards event according to its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Rev. Professor Emmanuel Yao Nash was established in 2009 to honor leaders in Ghana and Africa for their exemplary leadership and contributions towards Ghana’s economic, social, political and human development. The award, he indicated, targets individuals, groups and organisations that are fighting to eliminate oppressive structures, helping community development, promoting peace, unity, religious and political tolerance, accountability, rule of law and human security among others