Apostle Okoh Agyemang wins double at 16th Ghana Leadership Awards

The Leader and Founder of the Living Yahweh Seventh Day Sabbath Assemblies, Apostle Okoh Agyemang literally stole the show at the 16th Ghana Leadership Awards (GLA) ceremony at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel when he emerged as the overall best winner sweeping two most prestigious awards.

The influential man of God who was accompanied by a large number of his congregation amidst loud cheers and songs of praise to God, received the “International Humanitarian Award 2024” and “Community Spirit Award 2024” for his outstanding leadership qualities, community development, national and international humanitarian services and human empowerment among others.

Two citations were read in his honour by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Leadership Awards, Rev. Professor Emmanuel Yao Nash. The first citation read: “With heartfelt thanks for your world class humanitarian service and leadership, and by your extraordinary service at difficult times in people’s lives, you have improved, impacted and contributed to the wellbeing of many people financially, mentally, physically, socially, spiritually and emotionally in Ghana and across the world. We are proud to honour you today with this award [International Humanitarian Award 2024]”. Congratulations!!!”

The second citation also read: “You created opportunities and demonstrated good leadership, dedication and innovations for those who needed them the most. You also brought positive change in many communities with your humanitarian services, advocated and helped foster a better next generation. This Community Spirit Award 2024 is to recognize you for your exemplary contributions to the world community”. Congratulations!!!”

The awards were presented to Apostle Okoh Agyemang by Bishop Francisca Duncan Williams, the ex-wife of the leader of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams.

The 16th Ghana Leadership Awards ceremony was under the theme: “Refuse Politicians Visa until Elections are conducted.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Leadership Awards, Rev. Professor Emmanuel Yao Nash who is the mastermind of the recent Visa restriction policy by the US Embassy, re-echoed his call on the various embassies not to grant visas to any politician or individuals who would attempt to undermine the peace and the democracy in Ghana. “When politicians know that they cannot leave this country at any point in time during this election period, they will be decent in their campaign and in whatever they do or say,” he stated.

The Award winner, Apostle Okoh Agyemang, expressed joy at the recognition and honour he received from the leadership of GLA, the mother of all awards in Ghana.

Highly inspired by the awards, the man of God pledged to do more in the coming years for God, mankind and his country in fulfilment of the adage that “he who is given much is expected”.

Apostle Okoh Agyemang also called on the various political parties, their followers, the media and the Electoral Commission to ensure that Ghana remains peaceful and united before, during and after the December 7, 2024 elections.

The colourful event also saw several other personalities receiving awards including Nana Ama McBrown – Actress and TV personality, Bishop Francisca Duncan Williams, the Ex-wife of the leader of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, the President of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), Mr. Samuel Afotey Out and Manye Naa Klorkor Asamanhie I – a Biochemist, an International Journalist with DWTV and GTV won the Unsung Heroes Award. Ubor Magal Kuunboln -Konkonba Basare Chief for Tema Region also won the Government leader award of the year and ADO1 Mrs. Caroline Ahiati - Welfare Officer at the Ghana National Fire Service who also received the Welfare Personality of the Year award among others.