ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: Asokwa, Juaben and Kumasi lead in HIV infections — AIDS Commission reveals

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Health A/R: Asokwa, Juaben and Kumasi lead in HIV infections — AIDS Commission reveals
MON, 01 JUL 2024 LISTEN

The Ghana AIDS Commission has revealed that the Asokwa Municipality leads in HIV infections in the Ashanti Region, with three percent of individuals in the municipality having contracted the virus.

According to the Commission, Asokwa is followed by Juaben Municipal Assembly, while Kumasi Metropolis leads in new infections.

The Ashanti Regional Technical Coordinator of the Ghana Aids Commission, Olivia Graham revealed this in an interview with this reporter on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

She indicated that the virus is spreading like wildfire in the region and urged the public to avoid unprotected sex.

According to her, ten people are infected daily in the region in 2023.

"The Ashanti Region had an HIV population of 66,322, with 3,650 new infections recorded in 2023. The prevalence rate stands at 1.70 percent, with females accounting for the majority of cases.

"The Commission's 2023 HIV estimates and projections also reveal that 353 children between the ages of 0-14 were infected during the year under review," she stated.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Professor Francis Nkrumah, son of Ghana’s first President reported dead Professor Francis Nkrumah, son of Ghana’s first President reported dead

1 hour ago

Why are people willing to endure insults, assault each other just to secure parliamentary seat – Asantehene questions Why are people willing to endure insults, assault each other just to secure parl...

1 hour ago

Tamale: Two children suspected to have been killed for ritual murder at Kakpayili Tamale: Two children suspected to have been killed for ritual murder at Kakpayil...

1 hour ago

NDC warns against removing IGP to rig December 7 elections NDC warns against removing IGP to rig December 7 elections

2 hours ago

Stop issuing unreasonable threats to cement manufacturers; deal with actual issues – Franklin Cudjoe to Trade Minister Stop issuing unreasonable threats to cement manufacturers; deal with actual issu...

2 hours ago

Bawumia holds strategic meeting to unite Opoku Prempeh and Chairman Wontumi Bawumia holds strategic meeting to unite Opoku Prempeh and Chairman Wontumi

2 hours ago

Accra Road Show: Nana Kwame Bediako storms Ashaiman and Tema Accra Road Show: Nana Kwame Bediako storms Ashaiman and Tema

2 hours ago

National Organizer of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye Free SHS in danger if Mahama returns — Nana B warns

2 hours ago

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC Republic Day promise overshadowed by NPP failures — NDC

2 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Mahama Mahama has heard Ghanaians' sufferings, will address them if elected — NDC

Just in....
body-container-line