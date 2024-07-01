A/R: Asokwa, Juaben and Kumasi lead in HIV infections — AIDS Commission reveals

The Ghana AIDS Commission has revealed that the Asokwa Municipality leads in HIV infections in the Ashanti Region, with three percent of individuals in the municipality having contracted the virus.

According to the Commission, Asokwa is followed by Juaben Municipal Assembly, while Kumasi Metropolis leads in new infections.

The Ashanti Regional Technical Coordinator of the Ghana Aids Commission, Olivia Graham revealed this in an interview with this reporter on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

She indicated that the virus is spreading like wildfire in the region and urged the public to avoid unprotected sex.

According to her, ten people are infected daily in the region in 2023.

"The Ashanti Region had an HIV population of 66,322, with 3,650 new infections recorded in 2023. The prevalence rate stands at 1.70 percent, with females accounting for the majority of cases.

"The Commission's 2023 HIV estimates and projections also reveal that 353 children between the ages of 0-14 were infected during the year under review," she stated.