Accused person in car robbery case collapses in court

Michael Adzomani, a 31-year-old driver accused of a Toyota Vitz taxicab robbery, collapsed on Thursday at the premises of Tema Circuit Court A while there for judgement of his case.

Adzomani, who was lying on a wooden bench in handcuffs awaiting the call of his case, suddenly fell unconscious in the courtroom.

He was rushed to the Tema Polyclinic, where he had been admitted earlier in the day before his court appearance.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) George Doe, the prosecutor of the case, told the Ghana News Agency that Tuesday, June 27, 2024, was set as the judgement day.

Therefore, Adzomani was brought from the Homicide Unit at the CID Headquarters in Accra, but he complained of sickness and was treated at the Tema Polyclinic before being sent to court before his collapse.

Her Honour Mrs. Agnes Opoku-Barnieh, the presiding judge of the court, adjourned the verdict pending a medical report from the Hospital.

According to the facts of the case, the complainant, Mr. Daniel Azure, a driver residing in Abokobi, a suburb of Accra, was driving a Toyota Vitz taxicab with registration number GW 7782 on May 18, 2023.

The accused person, together with one Eric Gyimah and another, hired the complainant's services between the hours of noon and 17:00 hours from Coral Paint Company at Tudu in Accra to Miotso near Central University in the Ningo-Prampram district.

They informed the victim that they were going to take a photograph of a building under construction to send to their brother abroad, and they agreed on a transportation fee of GHs 250.

The prosecutor told the court that while Gyimah sat in the front seat with the driver, Adzomani and the third suspect occupied the back seats, adding that upon reaching the location, Gyimah directed the driver to veer towards a rough road, ordering him to stop along the way for Adzomani and the third person to get out to take the pictures, leaving the complainant and Gyimah in the car.

He said after some time, they returned, claiming they had taken the photographs, and instructed the victim to drive back to the main road. On the way, Adzomani, seated in the back, hooked his neck with a rope, causing him to suffocate.

The complainant halted the car. Gyimah snatched the car ignition key from him while they pulled him out of the car, left him on the road, and drove off, leaving him helpless.

The facts stated that Adzomani drove the car with his accomplices to Sogakope in the Volta Region, and through investigations, Eric Gyimah was arrested, prosecuted, and jailed for 40-years for two different offences.

He said at the time of Gyimah’s sentence, Adzomani was on the run, adding that the Police received information that Adzomani was involved in another robbery with a murder case and had been arrested by the Homicide Unit at the CID Headquarters in Accra in a similar incident at Klagon.

ASP Doe said he liaised with the Police Headquarters in Accra, suspecting that the modus operandi was connected to Gyimah's accomplices, and their collaboration led to the arrest of Adzomani at his hideout in Agona.

He was charged and put before the court.

