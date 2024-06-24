International Development

LISTEN

I had the honor of meeting the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Ambassador to Liberia, Her Excellency, Ambassador Dr. Josephine Nkrumah, Esq. She is a visionary leader committed to driving sustainable development across West Africa.

I learned more about the daunting efforts that ECOWAS undertakes, and the many successes that the Mission has achieved under the abled leadership of the ECOWAS Presidentl , H.E. Dr. Omar Akiwumi Touray, amid broader priorities across the continent.

This interaction has inspired me to reflect on the transformative potential of Information Technology (IT) to promote cross-border collaboration and knowledge exchange, which can help achieve ECOWAS's sustainability and development objectives. I commended H.E. Nkrumah for ECOWAS cognitive focus on sustainability in Liberia.

Furthermore, I stressed on the importance of deploying a robust, interoperable, integrated, distributed, and secure IT solutions, inevitably required to realize the sustainable objectives of ECOWAS, which remains an important opportunity still on the table.

The integration of IT in sustainability initiatives is pivotal, as Digital Transformation is a key driver of economic development. It enhances digital literacy, improves access to education, and empowers entrepreneurs.

By promoting the creating of a robust digital infrastructure, member states can stimulate innovation, attract investment, create job opportunities, and boost economic resilience. This will ensure inclusive growth across many sectors including Agriculture; and with cybersecurity at the forefront as an essential component. It will also foster a secure digital environment that will prevent cyber threats and maintain regional stability to shape and ensure better outcomes.

The sky is our limit, and if the ECOWAS framework effectively embraces digital transformations, ECOWAS can achieve its sustainability and development goals, create a prosperous and resilient future for all its member states, and provide a more reliable vehicle to catapult the needle closer to achieving the ECOWAS Mission.

Our meeting ended with an expression of our collective passion for Africa's International Development, and we agreed on the need to support the ECOWAS Mission that ultimately permeates through the African continent.

We accepted to act in accordance to keep an open dialogue in digesting the pros and cons for adopting IT to realize important objectives of the Mission using credible case studies. I recommended case studies on Microsoft, IBM, NTT DATA, Sun Micro Systems etc. that have strong involvements in international development, particularly their successes in developing nations.

Clearly, IT holds immense potential to transform the West African region and beyond. A successful ECOWAS is a successful Africa, and I urge all Africans to continue to be good stewards of ECOWAS.

My special gratitude to Her Excellency, Ambassador Dr. Josephine Nkrumah, Esq. for her remarkable accomplishments in Liberia, under the abled leadership of the ECOWAS President , H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray,

Dr. Michael Buadoo

