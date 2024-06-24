LISTEN

United Television’s (UTV) Agya Kwabena, has criticised Ghanaian leaders, accusing them of driving the country into a ditch and causing so much pain to Ghanaians.

During his morning show, 'Critical Issues', the Host, Agya Kwabena condemned the country's leadership for prioritising their own interests and those of their families, while neglecting the welfare of ordinary Ghanaians.

He warned that posterity will judge them for their actions.

"God will punish you people for all you are doing against the Ghanaian people. You sit aloof for people to come from Yemen to destroy our land. You won't be forgiven for this," he stated emphatically.

Agya Kwabena lamented the destruction of Ghana's land and water bodies by foreigners.

He also highlighted the alarming rise in renal diseases in the country, attributing it partly to the degradation of water bodies, and called for urgent interventions.

