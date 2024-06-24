ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 24 Jun 2024 Social News

‘God will punish you all for what you're doing to Ghanaians’ —  UTV’s Agya Kwabena blast leaders, politicians

‘God will punish you all for what you're doing to Ghanaians’ —  UTV’s Agya Kwabena blast leaders, politicians
LISTEN

United Television’s (UTV) Agya Kwabena, has criticised Ghanaian leaders, accusing them of driving the country into a ditch and causing so much pain to Ghanaians.

During his morning show, 'Critical Issues', the Host, Agya Kwabena condemned the country's leadership for prioritising their own interests and those of their families, while neglecting the welfare of ordinary Ghanaians.

He warned that posterity will judge them for their actions.

"God will punish you people for all you are doing against the Ghanaian people. You sit aloof for people to come from Yemen to destroy our land. You won't be forgiven for this," he stated emphatically.

Agya Kwabena lamented the destruction of Ghana's land and water bodies by foreigners.

He also highlighted the alarming rise in renal diseases in the country, attributing it partly to the degradation of water bodies, and called for urgent interventions.

Listen to him in the video below;

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

‘God will punish you all for what you're doing to Ghanaians’ —  UTV’s Agya Kwabena blast leaders, politicians ‘God will punish you all for what you're doing to Ghanaians’ —  UTV’s Agya Kwabe...

2 hours ago

Training programmes, constructing facilities for ‘Kayayeis’ retrogressive; worsens rural-urban migration — Prof. Ofosu Marfo Training programmes, constructing facilities for ‘Kayayeis’ retrogressive; worse...

2 hours ago

Free SHS policy is a failed, unintelligent policy — Prof Akilagpa Sawyerr Free SHS policy is a failed, unintelligent policy — Prof Akilagpa Sawyerr

2 hours ago

If we're looking for a driver for Ghana then Mahama is ahead of Bawumia; he has experience, license to drive – Opambour If we're looking for a driver for Ghana then Mahama is ahead of Bawumia; he has ...

2 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of Media Foundation for West Africa[left] and National Service Scheme Chief Executive Osei Assibey-Antwi NSS enrollment fee unjustified despite years of implementation — Sulemana Braima...

2 hours ago

Ensure alleged student assault is properly probed — NUGS urges CSU, Ghana Police Ensure alleged student assault is properly probed — NUGS urges CSU, Ghana Police

2 hours ago

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama [File Photo] Mahama to share vision for Ghana’s future at a media engagement on July 7

2 hours ago

DA leader John Steenhuisen South Africa: Main opposition DA lays down ‘demands’ in GNU talks

2 hours ago

DA leader John Steenhuisen[left] and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa: DA making unreasonable, outrageous demands in GNU talks — ANC comp...

2 hours ago

Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam NPP gov’t has done better than NDC based on per capita income, job creation, & e...

Just in....
body-container-line