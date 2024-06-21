ModernGhana logo
Will Trump win 2024 election?

I’m placing my bets and my vote on it.
It's not a joke.
Why?
First, he was wrongly accused of not being sensitive to thousands of Americans dying of COVID for not wearing COVID-19 facemasks.

Later, and because of shame, almost all reknown American scientists agree that COVID-19 was really the result of American or Chinese biological warfare gone wrong at the expense of nearly 7 million people confirmed dead due to COVID-19 worldwide.

I think that's where the “Trump-hate” really started.

And then there's the infamous Capitol-Hill storming as a result of a controversial presidential election in which “Sleepy Joe” was declared the winner and Trump the loser.

Trump went on to be indicted on all 34 “trumped-up” charges on issues completely unrelated to the Capitol-Hill saga, in which, if proven guilty, would land him in jail for an unspecified period of time, since that would be a criminal offence.

As of June 2024, former President Donald Trump has not been criminally charged specifically for the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Here's the bombshell:
The majority of Americans think these charges were instigated by the Democratic party to destroy Trump politically, and ensure he doesn't get into the 2024 ballot. To drive this argument home, the case was handled by a Democratically-appointed judge.

The bombshell is that most Americans believe these charges were all cooked-up to make Donald Trump a bad person.

And to prove it, millions of white Americans, African-Americans, Hispanics, and other minorities, have come out in large numbers to participate in huge rallies across the country to support Trump.

Don't forget, Donald Trump is the presumptive nominee of the Republican Party. That's not a fluke!

Democrats will do anything to ensure Donald Trump is not in the ballot, but that remains to be seen.

Conversely, do you think “Sleepy Joe” as they call him will win it?

Not a chance.
First he doesn't even know which year this is.
Hech, he sometimes forgets his name, or whether to shake your hand or pat your dog.

He has poured billions of dollars to Ukraine, which most Americans think is not their war.

Trump thinks he can stop the Russian-Ukrainian war in 24 hours, because the main thing is to stop the killing, and not to prove who is stronger than the other.

To start with, many believe that Trump and Putin are buddies.

The other day, the world was left in awe, as Russian submarines drifted unopposed towards Cuba just to display their might. Many Americans think this is a big issue, since they believe this would never happen during Trump’s tenure.

One thing we know fore sure—If a war with Russia blew out, nobody would win, because China would join in. It would become World War 3.

So, to answer your question, “Will Trump win the 2024 election?”

My answer is, Yes he would.
This would be for the best interest of Americans.
Elijah Adjei Boakye
[email protected]
Tel: 233245200795

