ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Alassane Ouattara pledges 7% growth but coy about re-election

By AFP
Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara made no mention of the 2025 election in his annual speech to parliament. By Sia KAMBOU (AFP)
TUE, 18 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Alassane Ouattara made no mention of the 2025 election in his annual speech to parliament. By Sia KAMBOU (AFP)

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara told parliament Tuesday that he was aiming for a seven percent growth over the next three years in the world's top cocoa producer but did not spell out if he would seek a fourth term next year.

Ouattara, 82, has been called upon by the ruling party to run in the 2025 election but has not spelt out if he will run.

"On the economic front, Ivory Coast continues to demonstrate its resilience after the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite international and sub-regional impacts, the growth rate should average 7 percent or more per year over the period 2024 to 2027", Ouattara said in his annual address to parliament.

He made no mention of his political future for the next presidential election -- expected to be held in October 2025.

Finishing up his 45-minute speech, he said: "I'm told you're a little disappointed. That's for next time."

There was also no mention of a possible amnesty for one of Ouattara's main opponents and possible candidate for the election, Laurent Gbagbo, who is illegible to run in the next election over a judicial conviction.

Gbagbo, the West African nation's president from 2000 to 2011, was the first former head of state to face a crimes against humanity trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague where he was acquitted in 2019.

The 78-year-old was however ordered jailed for 20 years in 2018 for his role in the looting of a bank. He was pardoned in 2022 but still cannot run for public office.

"Many members of parliament, like myself, have been disappointed," said Michel Gbagbo, deputy for his father's party, the African Peoples' Party - Ivory Coast (PPA-CI).

He added: "The debate today is whether President Gbagbo is on the electoral roll, or not, and whether Ouattara is planning, like all African dictators, to serve a 4th term."

Top Stories

37 minutes ago

Dumsor doesnt exist, theres low cost of living in Ghana, the people are happy on the streets —M3nsa ‘Dumsor’ doesn’t exist, there’s low cost of living in Ghana, the people are happ...

43 minutes ago

Lawyer Martin Kpebu [File Photo] Corruption: We voted against Mahama in 2016 because we didn’t know Akufo-Addo is...

45 minutes ago

Regulate church activities to stop exploitation and fake prophecies - Dr. Stephen Takyi tells Christian Council of Ghana Regulate church activities to stop exploitation and fake prophecies - Dr. Stephe...

2 hours ago

Alassane Ouattara made no mention of the 2025 election in his annual speech to parliament. By Sia KAMBOU (AFP) Alassane Ouattara pledges 7% growth but coy about re-election

2 hours ago

Otumfuos visit to Ga state a testament to power of harmony; let's eschew tribalism to foster national cohesion NPP Germany Otumfuo’s visit to Ga state a testament to power of harmony; let's eschew tribal...

2 hours ago

Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central It doesn't make sense for NADMO to import rice while there are surplus in Ghana ...

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa I agree with Bawumia; election 2024 should be about policies and ideas — Frankli...

2 hours ago

Lord Paul Boateng, Member of the United Kingdom House of Lords Ghana held down by over-reliance on external aid — Lord Boateng

2 hours ago

2024 election: Harruna Iddrisu was thrown out disgracefully —Koku Anyidoho tells why NDC will lose more votes in Northern Ghana 2024 election: Harruna Iddrisu was thrown out ‘disgracefully’ — Koku Anyidoho te...

5 hours ago

Former Chief of Defence Staff, Joseph Nunoo-Mensah For 32-years, Ghana has been a 'disastrous' place under NPP, NDC —Nunoo-Mensah l...

Just in....
body-container-line