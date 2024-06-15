Angry boyfriend disgraces girlfriend, takes back iPhone 15 and expensive wig he bought for her after rejecting his public proposal

A short but interesting and chilling video fast trending on the Ghanaian internet captures the moment a young infuriated man demanding his iPhone 15 and an expensive wig he had bought for his girlfriend after the lady rejected his public proposal.

As seen in the video that has gone viral and received multiple reactions from netizens, the guy went on his knees in a place that looks like a mall and proposed to his girlfriend in front of her supposed friends and other passersby but unfortunately got rejected.

His girlfriend looked unhappy with his decision and refused to say yes to him though her purported friends and others were happy and pushing her to say yes to the proposal.

A few minutes after her refusal, the young man stood up, snatched the wig from her head and chased her to reclaim his iPhone. The lady took to her heels probably because she thought the guy would have hit her but he followed her and was heard shouting at the lady to give him back his iPhone.

The incident which was supposed to be all loving and sweet turned chaotic, triggering those around to steal a glance at them while seemingly enjoying their drama as it unfolded.

Well, the real reason behind the lady's decision remains a mystery to us all including his boyfriend.

Watch the footage below to learn how things started and ended.