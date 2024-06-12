Baba says I can't sleep from 10pm to 6am for the rest of my life if I want to continue being rich — 24-year-old lady cries for help

A 24-year-old lady who used to work at a nightclub has taken to social media to narrate how she landed herself in a money ritual deal due to curiosity and hardship.

In a chilling confession she made to Ms Nancy on her show hosted on TV3, the lady who did not disclose her identity revealed that she was a nightclub worker in Accra and there was a certain man who was mostly visiting the club to spend huge sums of money.

Out of curiosity and hardship, the lady said she mustered courage and asked the man for help since his constant visits to the club had created a bond between them.

The lady said the man only asked her to speak to certain people, which she did and earned ten thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS10,000) on her first assignment, after which she quit her job and decided to venture into the business the man had introduced her to.

Fast forward, the lady said she started living happily and thought she had made it in life because she was getting enough money on every assignment she carried.

One day, according to the lady, the man took her to Nigeria to see a spiritualist where they got her initiated and was told to split her income into three, one for charity work, one for herself and the remaining for the spiritualist.

As someone wanting to continue loving her best life, the lady said she agreed to the condition and on her first assignment after getting initiated, she earned a hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS100,000) and decided to go to Nigeria to give the spiritualist his share.

However, after getting there, she was told again that for her to continue enjoying all the goodies that come with the job, she needed to stay awake from 10PM to 6AM for the rest of her life.

Initially, the lady said she thought she could and attempted it for a few days, but now cannot hold up to the task and needs help.

Watch her speak in the video below:

