The Akufo Addo/Bawumia doctrine of take the money and shut up or be dealt with. The crookedness of Ghana media....

It is common knowledge that over the past 8 years, some journalists, especially some within the broadcast medium, have lent out their professional credibility and integrity willingly to the Akufo Addo/Bawumia doctrine of ' take the money and shut up or be dealt with'. so many journalists have taken undue advantage of current corrupt environment just to survive in this prevailing hash economic conditions.

This has obviously affected the quality of performance in the profession. This, although not acceptable, is to be expected. But this current bombastic level of a clear lowdown one-sided style of hosting a debate program clearly in favour of the ruling party. The deliberate acts of belligerent obfuscation, just to create more confusion to the listening public, this, by some talkshow hosts in the broadcast media, especially the akan- speaking ones, is rather bewildering in its ugly grotesqueness.

Has anyone noticed how Bawumia is left to go dancing and sharing money to various entities who are as ready as hungry chickens waiting to be fed with corn drops. Bawumia is not being questioned or scrutinised on anything he says or does.

On the other hand, whatever mahama says attracts presenters' enquiries, and I mean serious probe into mahama's messages. Whatever mahama says, presenters, especially the akan presenters, will find problematic and will quickly assemble NDC communicators for questioning.

It has become so ridiculous that some of these low IQed akan presenters still find problems with 24/7 economy proposals. They still don't understand it no matter how many times mahama and his people explain.

Meanwhile, Akufo Addo and Bawumia are not being questioned about anything happening or not happening in Ghana. Akufo Addo recently said dumsor or dum sie sie is a thing of the past. But the dum without prior notification is going on unabated.

The sector authorities don't give a damn but most presenters in Ghana are happy with it. Why should a PC for npp incite or purport to incite illegal miners against security agencies. And, this is of no worry or importance to media presenters.

The western regional minister is seen on video telling illegal miners that all those security groups assembled to conduct operations against illegal mining, i.e., Operation Galamstop and Operation Vanguard, have been disbanded. Since when?. And, why are presenters not asking for official confirmation from government sources.

Why is Bawumia not being called to answer questions pertaining to such issues as would've been the case in any quality sort of democracy.

Bawumia promises to pay allowance to paramount chiefs, and no presenter is asking where he's getting the money from. Mahama says he and ndc, when voted into office, will employ youths in fishing areas to clean up and maintain the beaches. This, some presenters are already questioning.

Bawumia, we are told, visited the national football team and allegedly gave them raw cash of 500,000 cedis, and the guys with the akan media see nothing wrong with that. The akan presenters are quiet. Why?

Mahama promised to investigate and to take an unbiased view of all dissolved banks, and those found to have lost their licence unfairly would be given back their licences, you guess it, akan presenters have problems with that one too. Bawumia is promising cheap money, left, right, and centre, and you know what, the akan presenters are quiet. Again, why?

It is a fact that the main culprits for our troubles are the politicians, but really, horrible, despicable, useless, unprofessional, and corrupt media personnel are the enablers of bad governance.

Otherwise with this kind of living conditions which can be described as excruciatingly difficult, how come the vice president who is the head of economic management is not being made to answer questions but rather be left alone to go around promising, sharing money amidst singing and dancing.

This really is not the kind of democracy we were promised. Unfortunately, the media, too, has failed us. December 7th, 2024, cannot come quickly enough.