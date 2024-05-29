A Leader of the People: Why Ghanaians Feel Happy and Secure with John Dramani Mahama as President - Part 1

LISTEN

It is prudent for every Ghanaian to believe in H.E John Dramani Mahama, considering his impressive track record of achievements during his time as Vice President under the late President Mills and as President from 2012-2016. With his credibility and competence intact, and without any blemishes, Mahama has demonstrated his ability to lead Ghana towards prosperity and growth. His commitment to the welfare of Ghanaians, his vision for the country's development, and his unwavering dedication to the principles of democracy make him an exceptional leader. As I, Hon. Simon Yaw Awadzi, advocator for Bright Future for All Ghanaians, advocate for the return of JDM as the only Agyenkwa (hope bringer) to bring hope to the unemployed, traders, spare parts dealers, and all business men and women of Ghana.

Ghana, a nation known for its vibrant culture, rich history, and resilient people, has had its fair share of leaders throughout the years. However, one president who has left an indelible mark on the hearts of Ghanaians is John Dramani Mahama. During his tenure as President of Ghana from 2012 to 2017, Mahama demonstrated a unique ability to connect with the people, understand their needs, and work tirelessly to address them. This article explores why Ghanaians feel happy and secure when John Dramani Mahama is at the helm.

Economic Achievements

President Mahama's administration achieved significant economic milestones, including:

GDP growth: Ghana's GDP grew from 7.7% in 2012 to 9.2% in 2015, making it one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa.

Single-digit inflation: Mahama's government successfully reduced inflation from 12.6% in 2012 to 9.1% in 2016, creating a stable economic environment.

Increased foreign investment: Ghana attracted significant foreign investment, with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) recording a 25% increase in foreign investment inflows in 2015.

Improved credit rating: Under Mahama's leadership, Ghana's credit rating improved from B+ to B2, indicating a stable economy.

Expansion of the tax base: The government implemented policies to broaden the tax base, resulting in increased revenue and improved fiscal management.

Agricultural modernization: Mahama's administration invested in agricultural modernization, leading to increased productivity and self-sufficiency in rice production.

Industrial development: The government established the Ghana Industrial Park and the Tema Free Zones Enclave, creating jobs and stimulating industrial growth.

Energy sector development: Mahama's administration invested in the energy sector, increasing power generation and reducing power outages.

Transportation infrastructure development: The government invested in transportation infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and airports, improving connectivity and facilitating economic growth.

Employment Achievements

President Mahama's administration prioritized job creation and employment opportunities, with several notable achievements:

Creation of the National Youth Employment Program (NYEP), providing jobs and training opportunities for young people

Establishment of the Ghana Youth Entrepreneurship Agency (GYEA), supporting young entrepreneurs and start-ups

Launch of the Graduate Entrepreneurship Internship Program (GEIP), providing internship opportunities for graduates

Introduction of the National Apprenticeship Program (NAP), providing skills training and apprenticeship opportunities

Expansion of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Armed Forces, and Ghana Fire Service, creating new employment opportunities

Establishment of the Ghana Immigration Service, creating new employment opportunities in border control and management

Social and Infrastructure Development

President Mahama's commitment to social and infrastructure development transformed Ghana's landscape. He initiated and completed numerous projects, including roads, bridges, hospitals, schools, and housing units. These projects not only improved the quality of life for Ghanaians but also created jobs and stimulated economic growth. The people of Ghana felt happy to see their communities develop and prosper under Mahama's leadership.

(H.E John Dramani Mahama Achievements in Health, Social and Poverty Alleviation Programs, Fighting Crime and Providing Security, and Fighting Corruption will be continued in Part 2)

