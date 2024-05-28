ModernGhana logo
The Church of Pentecost to plant 1 million trees on Green Ghana Day

By Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD || Contributor
The General Secretary of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Samuel Obuobi has emphasized the church's commitment to environmental conservation, not just spiritual matters.

He called on all church members nationwide to prepare for the upcoming Green Ghana Day on 7th June.

Since the government's afforestation programme began in 2021, the Church of Pentecost has been actively involved in promoting environmental sanitation across the country. Apostle Obuobi announced that the church was aiming to plant 1 million tree seedlings this year, having already successfully planted over 1.6 million seedlings with an 87% success rate.

The Environmental Care Campaign, initiated by the church's leadership under its Chairman, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, is one of the many interventions aimed at combating environmental issues. This campaign aligns with the church's Vision 2028 and focuses on community clean-ups, environmental education and tree planting.

Apostle Obuobi assured that the Church of Pentecost would continue to collaborate with the Forestry Commission to protect the environment.

The Chairman of the National Discipleship and Leadership Development Committee (NDLDC) of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr Samuel Gakpetor outlined the church's plans for Green Ghana Day. He requested that the Forestry Commission allocate reserves for the church to plant more tree seedlings, particularly in the Northern Region, where the church has secured 262 acres of land.

He stated that the church's principal officers, including the Chairman and General Secretary, would collaborate with traditional leaders in their communities to plant trees, adding that, “The Chairman of the Church will join the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in the Ashanti Region, while the General Secretary will join the Ga-Mantse in Accra for the tree planting.”

He reiterated that the church intents to utilize its resources, including Pent TV, to promote the Green Ghana Day event.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Mr. John Allotey, stated that a minimum of 10 million seedlings would be planted and nurtured this year.

He encouraged Ghanaians to support the initiative and announced that seedlings would be available at various locations, including the Forestry Commission Head Office, district offices, Chief Palaces, Churches and Malls, a week before the planting day.

