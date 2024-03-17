Modern Ghana logo
2024 Environmental Care Campaign: Church of Pentecost cleans Kibi Government Hospital

Social News The exercise was part of activities to mark the 2024 Environmental Care Campaign
As part of activities to mark the 2024 Environmental Care Campaign sanctioned by the leadership of the Church of Pentecost, members of the church in Kyebi district organized a massive clean up exercise at the Kibi Government Hospital in the Abuakwa South Municipality.

The clean up exercise which started at 7am was widely patronized by both young and old including retirees who were there in their numbers to support.

From the pharmacy to the laboratory, the members cleaned the wards and cleared all bushy surroundings at the hospital.

In an interview with Bryt FM after the cleanup exercise the Head Pastor of the Kibi District of the Church of Pentecost Ebenezer Kwasi Addo touched on the health importance of the exercise to all who patronize the hospital.

Pastor Ebenezer Kwasi Addo who expressed worry about the low level of participation of the youth in clean-up exercises called on the youth to actively participate in nation building.

Management of the Kibi Government Hospital who expressed their appreciation for the kind gesture called on other churches to emulate same.

Kwabena Nyarko
