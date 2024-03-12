‘ECG lied; current ‘Dumsor’ not caused by faulty transformers but financial challenges’ — John Jinapor

John Jinapor, the Ranking Member of the Energy Committee in Parliament, has disagreed with claims from the Electricity Company of Ghana's reasons for recent intermittent power outages.

Specifically, ECG said faulty and overloaded transformers are partly to blame, but Jinapor said this explanation is just misinformation.

In statement on Monday, ECG further explained that the overloaded transformers have been blowing fuses and damaging conductors, particularly during peak hours between 7pm to 11pm.

"This situation may result in blown fuses and broken conductors causing outages, especially during the peak load period (7pm-11pm) in the affected areas," ECG noted.

However, Mr Jinapor says the situation is rather a result of financial issues, not technical glitches as claimed by the ECG.

“We have been monitoring the situation and just yesterday, we laid hands on the PURC’s cash water Fall Mechanism Validation Report for January 2024.

“I can confidently but sadly confirm to you that the current load shedding is not technical, it is financial. It is due to mismanagement,” he stated.

Mr. Jinapor stressed that the situation is a serious misuse of the cash waterfall system and poor handling of funds on the part of authorities.

“It is gross abuse of the Cash Water Fall Mechanism and mismanagement of the funds,” he stated.