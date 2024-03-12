Modern Ghana logo
A/R: Suspected thief lynched at Suame-Maakro for stealing car battery

By Samuel Sarkodie II Contributor
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A suspected thief has been lynched at Maakro in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The incident was said to have occurred around 3am on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

The deceased identified as Kwame George popularly known as Kwaadei was said to have stolen a car battery which caused his death.

Speaking to OTEC news reporter, a Unit Committee member for the area, Madam Ernestina Amoah indicated that she got the information about the incident.

A resident who pleaded anonymity noted that they heard dogs barking at the time.

"I tried to see what was happening through my window but couldn't see from there and so rushed to the scene after hearing the deceased shouting "save me, save me."

"The mobs upon seeing me ran away. After noticing that the deceased identified as Kwame George had passed away, I placed a call to the Suame divisional police command to report what happened”, he added.

Emmanuel Nyantakyi, a resident also revealed that he knows the deceased Kwaadei from a neighbouring town called Ahwerewam, a suburb near Mankranso in Ahafo Ano South East of the Ashanti Region.

He stated that George was a 'loading boy' at Techiman Station at Maakro.

The Suame Divisional Police Command has conveyed the body and deposited it at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH's) morgue.

