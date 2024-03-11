We are not recruiting nurses now; ignore any contrary notice – MoH advises the public

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced that it has not started recruiting general nurses.

This is contained in a press release reacting to several reports that have indicated that there is an ongoing recruitment.

In its release, the Ghana Health Service advised the general nursing applicants to be vigilant in order not to fall prey to people seeking to make money by promising to help them get recruited.

“It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Health (MOH) of that there is a public announcement dated 10th March 2024 in the mass media (print, electronic and new) about recruitment of general nurses by the Ministry.

“We wish to state categorically that the Ministry did not make the public announcement in reference and should, therefore, be ignored,” parts of a release from the Ghana Health Service said.

The general public is entreated to take note that the Ministry does not charge any fees for the recruitment and posting of health workers.

All prospective applicants are advised to desist from making any payments to individuals or groups in this regard.

“By this press release, we wish to inform the general public that the Ministry has made significant progress in the process of recruiting more general nurses and other health workers into the health sector,” the release added.