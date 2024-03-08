Modern Ghana logo
‘I will continue to support women nationwide’ — Lordina Mahama assures

On the occasion of International Women's Day, former First Lady of Ghana Lordina Mahama has renewed her pledge to continue supporting women across the country through her charitable foundation.

In a statement released on Friday, March 8, Mrs. Mahama said "Through the Lordina Foundation, I will continue to do my best to support needy children, orphans, women, and health facilities nationwide."

She also highlighted the foundation's role in eliminating maternal deaths at the Bole District Hospital.

“I am happy to note that the newly constructed Lordina Foundation Maternity and Children's Ward at the Bole District Hospital has contributed to the zero maternal mortality rate recorded in 2023,” she expressed.

As founder of the Lordina Foundation, which funds various social welfare and health projects nationwide, Mrs. Mahama said empowering women through access to education and healthcare remains a top priority.

"When women are allowed to reach their full potential, everyone benefits," she stated.

“Together, we can inspire inclusion and build a world where all women can grow to their fullest potential,” stressed the former First Lady.

The former first lady has been a vocal advocate for women's rights and gender equality during and after her husband John Mahama's tenure as president from 2012 to 2017.

