01.03.2024 Crime & Punishment

Ho High Court sentences three persons to life imprisonment for murder

01.03.2024 LISTEN

A High Court in Ho has sentenced three individuals to life imprisonment for shooting four people to death.

They are Kwabena Aduam, Amanpene Gyane, and Kwabena Asante.

The three were sentenced after being found guilty of the charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, and abetment of crime.

They were said to have shot the four persons at the Omanhene's Palace at Pai Kantanka in the Oti Region as a result of a chieftaincy conflict.

The seven jurors appointed to adjudicate the case unanimously returned a guilty verdict for all three charges pressed against the convicts.

Justice Mr George Buadi, the sitting Judge, said he found inconsistencies in the witness statements and cross-examination of all three.

“They tried to act clever by pleading alibi but evidence from the investigator proved beyond reasonable doubt that they indeed committed the crime,” he said.

Asante, who has been in prison custody on remand, appeared in court in handcuffs, while Aduam and Gyane, who were on bail, were accompanied to the court by their friends and relatives.

Mr Moses Asampoa, Senior State Attorney, commended the court, especially the jurors, for upholding the principle of justice.

He said the ruling would send a warning to anyone who intended to take the laws into their own hands.

After the judgment was read, Aduam and Gyane broke down in tears in the courtroom, wailing uncontrollably, while Kwabena Asante showed indifference.

In November 23, 2019 gunmen said to be wearing masks stormed the installation ground at Katanga, at the Palace of the late Nana Diawuo Bediako II, and shot into the gathering.

Four persons lost their lives while several got injured and were taken to the WoraWora Government Hospital for treatment.

Police investigation led to the arrest of Aduam and Gyane, while Asante was picked up in Togo after a few months.

GNA

