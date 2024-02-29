Bawumia funds digital repository for late mother's former school Wesley Girls SHS

Modern Ghana logo
Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned a digital repository he funded for Wesley Girls Senior High School (SHS) in Cape Coast, in memory of his late mother Mariama Bawumia.

Mrs. Bawumia, who passed away in 2021, was a former student of the all-girls boarding school established in 1875.

The vice president in a social media post on Wednesday, February 28, said he was touched when his mother's classmates visited to commiserate with the family after her death.

"Following the passing of my mother, in 2021, I was touched by the visit of her class mates of the 1960 year group, to commiserate with me and the family. And I was privileged to be approached by the Old Girls’ Association on behalf of the school on the 1st Anniversary of her passing, to assist with the provision of a digital repository for the school, which I happily supported in honour of my late mother," Dr. Bawumia stated.

The digital repository will help the school's past and present students as well as staff easily access important records digitally.

Wesley Girls SHS, with its rich 187-year history, will greatly benefit from the asset given its large student population.

"As a result of the project, all student records have been digitized and can be easily accessed at the touch of a button," Bawumia said.

Three of Bawumia's mother's classmates - Mrs Nancy Thompson, Dr. Mrs. Cecelia Bentsi, and Dr. Mrs. Matilda Papoe - attended the commissioning ceremony.

