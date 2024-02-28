Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Supreme Court dismisses Anas’ defamation suit against Kennedy Agyapong

Headlines Supreme Court dismisses Anas defamation suit against Kennedy Agyapong
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Supreme Court has denied Anas Aremeyaw Anas's application for certiorari against Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, in a defamation case.

Led by Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, a five-member panel upheld the earlier ruling made by the High Court.

This decision affirms the judgment made six years ago, where the High Court in Accra dismissed Anas Aremeyaw Anas's GHC25 million defamation lawsuit against Kennedy Agyapong and imposed a GHC50,000 cost on the journalist.

Despite Kennedy Agyapong’s lawyer requesting costs to be awarded against Anas, the Supreme Court declined to do so.

Anas had accused the lawmaker of defamation, initiating legal action in 2018. However, in a majority decision on Wednesday, February 28, the Supreme Court dismissed the case.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

A file photo Electricity tariffs for residential consumers within 301kWh to drop by 6.5% — PU...

3 hours ago

CR: Four dead, others in critical condition after motor accident at Bereku C/R: Four dead, others in critical condition after motor accident at Bereku 

3 hours ago

Revised Standing Orders: Committee meetings of Parliament open to public — Bagbin Revised Standing Orders: Committee meetings of Parliament open to public — Bagbi...

3 hours ago

Bawumia has no better way of dealing with small scale mining menace – NCSSMAG Bawumia has no better way of dealing with small scale mining menace – NCSSMAG

3 hours ago

Today marks 76th anniversary of 28th February Christianburg Crossroad Shooting Today marks 76th anniversary of 28th February Christianburg Crossroad Shooting

3 hours ago

I'm grateful to Akufo-Addo for highlighting education - Education Minister I'm grateful to Akufo-Addo for highlighting education - Education Minister

3 hours ago

Speaker Bagbin echoes the little parliamentary prayer over Ghana's hills and vales Speaker Bagbin echoes the little parliamentary prayer over Ghana's hills and val...

3 hours ago

Tema lost its beautification to overpopulation, slums – MCE Tema lost its beautification to overpopulation, slums – MCE

3 hours ago

Reconsider passage of Anti-LGBTQ Bill which criminalises persons – Human rights coalition Reconsider passage of Anti-LGBTQ Bill which criminalises persons – Human rights ...

3 hours ago

2024 SONA: Akufo-Addos silence on Akosombo dam spillage victims unconscionable and unacceptable – Ablakwa 2024 SONA: Akufo-Addo’s silence on Akosombo dam spillage victims ‘unconscionable...

Just in....
body-container-line