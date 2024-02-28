Supreme Court dismisses Anas’ defamation suit against Kennedy Agyapong

The Supreme Court has denied Anas Aremeyaw Anas's application for certiorari against Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, in a defamation case.

Led by Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, a five-member panel upheld the earlier ruling made by the High Court.

This decision affirms the judgment made six years ago, where the High Court in Accra dismissed Anas Aremeyaw Anas's GHC25 million defamation lawsuit against Kennedy Agyapong and imposed a GHC50,000 cost on the journalist.

Despite Kennedy Agyapong’s lawyer requesting costs to be awarded against Anas, the Supreme Court declined to do so.

Anas had accused the lawmaker of defamation, initiating legal action in 2018. However, in a majority decision on Wednesday, February 28, the Supreme Court dismissed the case.