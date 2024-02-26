Modern Ghana logo
26.02.2024 General News

Tolon honoured as Habib Iddrisu grabs 1st Deputy Majority Chief Whip post

By Reporter
MP for Tolon Constituency, Alhaji Habib IddrisuMP for Tolon Constituency, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu
26.02.2024 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament(MP) for Tolon Constituency, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu has brought honour to the area after being elevated as 1st Deputy Majority Chief Whip.

The lawmaker who is serving the last year of his first term in the legislature, becomes the first MP in the Fourth Republican constitution from the area, to have been elevated to such status.

By the promotion which was announced by the Speaker of Parliament, Right Honourable Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Habib Iddrisu will now be among leaders of the side of the majority who seat on the front row in the chamber.

Considered as one of the hardworking and result-oriented lawmakers from the Northern Region, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu has prioritized the needs of his constituents in the areas of education, health, infrastructural development among others.

Speaking briefly on his new role, he revealed that it would spur him on to do mire for his constituency and the country as a whole promising to lend the needed support to his side for the effective execution of business in the house.

“This though came to me as a surprise, I am optimistic it will spur me on to do more for my constituency and the country at large. I have a responsibility to lend the needed support to the leader of my side and colleagues for the overall development of mother Ghana”, he disclosed.

New Changes
Following an emergency meeting between the majority Caucus members and President Nana Akufo-Addo, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stepped down on Wednesday, February 21.

In a meeting of the National Council of the NPP on Friday, February 23, 2024, where the changes were confirmed, the Suame MP who is in his final term was confirmed as a Minister of Parliamentary Affairs despite his resignation as Majority Leader.

Presenting the recommendations and the concurrence letter from the Majority Caucus, the General Secretary of the NPP Justin Frimpong Koduah who was part of the emergency meeting, indicated that the caucus sought approval from the National Council, which convened at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

This process he added, adheres to the provisions of Order 6 of the Standing Orders of Parliament (2024), as interpreted by Speaker Alban SK Bagbin. The Speaker’s interpretation emphasized the significant role of parliamentary caucuses in leadership selection while maintaining the involvement of political parties in the process to ensure a balance between internal party democracy and parliamentary norms.

Per the NEC’s recommendations, the newly appointed leadership team for the Majority Front Bench will consist of:

Majority Leader: Alexander Afenyo-Markin, MP for Effutu

Deputy Majority Leader: Patricia Appiagyei, MP for Asokwa

Majority Chief Whip: Frank Annoh Dompreh, MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri

First Deputy Majority Chief Whip: Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon

Second Deputy Majority Chief Whip: Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, MP for Sefwi Akontombra

