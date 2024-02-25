Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Election 2024: Stop threatening politicians, political parties — Bawku Naba warns youth of Kusaug

By Alexander Bombande II Contributor, Bawku
Headlines Election 2024: Stop threatening politicians, political parties — Bawku Naba warns youth of Kusaug
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The overlord of the Kusaug Traditional Area, Zug-ran Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II has cautioned residents within the six administrative districts of Kusaug to desist from threatening political parties and actors ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In a speech read on his behalf at the 22nd annual Danjuar Festival of the Bimoba People at Kpikpira in the Tempane District on Saturday, February 24, 2024, the overlord stressed the need for an equal opportunity for all political parties and actors to undertake their campaign activities with any intimidation.

"Mr Chairman, it is important for me to admonish all the youth to desist from threatening each other as far as political activities in the 2024 elections are concerned. All are free to join any political party they belong to or like, and all should be given the opportunity to campaign with pictures, signboards and other political paraphernalia and so nobody should intimidate the other as far as this year's activities politically is concerned," the overlord's spokesperson Mr. David Adoliba noted.

This caution follows some anonymous voice recordings threatening some political parties and actors from campaigning in the Kusaug area of the Upper East Region.

The Danjuar Festival
The annual Danjuar festival held under the theme "Uniting Mouk to Foster Peace and Development; the Role of Stakeholders" brought together Chiefs and people of Bimoba descent from across Africa, political leaders and diverse stakeholders hosted by Kpikpira Daana Naba Dazuur II.

The President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, Chiana-Pio Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III who was the guest of honour called for a peaceful free and fair 2024 election.

"Past elections have seen violence, intimidation and loss of precious lives. My plea is for all major players in this important national exercise to allow peace to prevail during and after the elections," he noted.

The Chiana-Pio further admonished the youth from being used by unscrupulous politicians to cause mayhem before, during and after the 2024 polls.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Election 2024: Stop threatening politicians, political parties — Bawku Naba warns youth of Kusaug Election 2024: Stop threatening politicians, political parties — Bawku Naba warn...

3 hours ago

Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin I'm grateful to those who have been part of my success story — Afenyo Markin

3 hours ago

Ive no interest in becoming Bawumias running mate, I don't want to be vice president – Kennedy Agyapong I’ve no interest in becoming Bawumia’s running mate, I don't want to be vice pre...

3 hours ago

NDC remembers Dr Kwame Nkrumah on 58th year of his overthrow NDC remembers Dr Kwame Nkrumah on 58th year of his overthrow 

3 hours ago

Youre a nice man, well pray for you - Makola market women tells Alan Kyerematen You‘re a nice man, we’ll pray for you - Makola market women tells Alan Kyeremate...

3 hours ago

Abide by rules of prudence — Franklin Cudjoe to Afenyo Markin, others Abide by rules of prudence — Franklin Cudjoe to Afenyo Markin, others

3 hours ago

Let's establish global consortium of salt producers to mitigate shortages– McDan Let's establish global consortium of salt producers to mitigate shortages – McDa...

3 hours ago

There is nothing criminal about Agyapa deal — Richard Ahiagbah There is nothing criminal about  Agyapa deal — Richard Ahiagbah

4 hours ago

REUTERS - STRINGER Ecowas lifts Niger sanctions on 'humanitarian grounds'

5 hours ago

CEO of NPA, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid Ghana has the cleanest fuel in the sub-region – NPA Boss

Just in....
body-container-line