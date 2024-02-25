Election 2024: Stop threatening politicians, political parties — Bawku Naba warns youth of Kusaug

The overlord of the Kusaug Traditional Area, Zug-ran Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II has cautioned residents within the six administrative districts of Kusaug to desist from threatening political parties and actors ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In a speech read on his behalf at the 22nd annual Danjuar Festival of the Bimoba People at Kpikpira in the Tempane District on Saturday, February 24, 2024, the overlord stressed the need for an equal opportunity for all political parties and actors to undertake their campaign activities with any intimidation.

"Mr Chairman, it is important for me to admonish all the youth to desist from threatening each other as far as political activities in the 2024 elections are concerned. All are free to join any political party they belong to or like, and all should be given the opportunity to campaign with pictures, signboards and other political paraphernalia and so nobody should intimidate the other as far as this year's activities politically is concerned," the overlord's spokesperson Mr. David Adoliba noted.

This caution follows some anonymous voice recordings threatening some political parties and actors from campaigning in the Kusaug area of the Upper East Region.

The Danjuar Festival

The annual Danjuar festival held under the theme "Uniting Mouk to Foster Peace and Development; the Role of Stakeholders" brought together Chiefs and people of Bimoba descent from across Africa, political leaders and diverse stakeholders hosted by Kpikpira Daana Naba Dazuur II.

The President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, Chiana-Pio Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III who was the guest of honour called for a peaceful free and fair 2024 election.

"Past elections have seen violence, intimidation and loss of precious lives. My plea is for all major players in this important national exercise to allow peace to prevail during and after the elections," he noted.

The Chiana-Pio further admonished the youth from being used by unscrupulous politicians to cause mayhem before, during and after the 2024 polls.