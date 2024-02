District Assemblies vital in empowering citizens — O. B. Amoah

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD), Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, has stated the importance of decentralised governance in driving community development.

He added that the District Assemblies were vital in empowering local voices and fostering inclusive decision-making processes.

The Minister said this at the inauguration of the Atiwa East and West District Assemblies.

He emphasised the importance of upholding responsibility and integrity in public service and encouraged Assembly Members to prioritise the needs of their constituents and serve them with dedication and honesty.

The inauguration of the Atiwa East and West District Assemblies brought together stakeholders to witness the commencement of a new assembly.