Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

District Assemblies vital in empowering citizens — O. B. Amoah

By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD II Contributor
Social News District Assemblies vital in empowering citizens — O. B. Amoah
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD), Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, has stated the importance of decentralised governance in driving community development.

He added that the District Assemblies were vital in empowering local voices and fostering inclusive decision-making processes.

The Minister said this at the inauguration of the Atiwa East and West District Assemblies.

He emphasised the importance of upholding responsibility and integrity in public service and encouraged Assembly Members to prioritise the needs of their constituents and serve them with dedication and honesty.

The inauguration of the Atiwa East and West District Assemblies brought together stakeholders to witness the commencement of a new assembly.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Mental health disorders to be on NHIS from April 1, 2024 Mental health disorders to be on NHIS from April 1, 2024

4 hours ago

'It's dangerous to convey patients in public transport' - Ambulance Service 'It's dangerous to convey patients in public transport' - Ambulance Service

4 hours ago

More people with higher education unemployed — Ghana Statistical Service More people with higher education unemployed — Ghana Statistical Service

4 hours ago

More females getting employed than males – GSS More females getting employed than males – GSS 

4 hours ago

Applicants come with pastors, friends to overcrowd Canadian Visa Centre – IOM Applicants come with pastors, friends to overcrowd Canadian Visa Centre – IOM

4 hours ago

Calm restored at Osino after students and residents clash Calm restored at Osino after students and residents clash

4 hours ago

Romance Scam: Hajia4Real agrees to pay over 4million to US authorities Romance Scam: Hajia4Real agrees to pay over $4million to US authorities

4 hours ago

Stop the cowardly attacks at Alan — Movement for Change warns NPP and NDC Stop the cowardly attacks at Alan — Movement for Change warns NPP and NDC

4 hours ago

GNFS threatens to boycott, blacklist certain areas over attacks on firefighters GNFS threatens to boycott, blacklist certain areas over attacks on firefighters

4 hours ago

Kumasi International Airport to be ready by April — Dr. Amin Adam Kumasi International Airport to be ready by April — Dr. Amin Adam

Just in....
body-container-line