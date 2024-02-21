Senior High Schools owe ECG over GH₵45million – Dubik Mahama

Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, has revealed that Senior High Schools across the country collectively owe the company over GH₵45 million.

He clarified that the recent disconnection of Accra Academy was part of a broader nationwide initiative to recover outstanding debts.

Mr. Dubik Mahama expressed concern about the escalating debt stock from various customers, emphasizing the necessity for prompt actions to address the issue.

“Currently, the schools' bill is pushing towards almost GHC45m in arrears,” Mr Dubik Mahama told TV3 in an interview, adding “Across the nation, put everything together we should be in the region of GH₵2.5bn debt based on debt stock that I am seeing.”

Apologizing for any inconvenience caused, Mr. Dubik Mahama assured that the disconnection at Accra Academy was not the primary objective of the company.

“For Accra Academy and co, I am sorry for what happened yesterday, I know it was a traumatizing experience. That was not the main aim of the company. I had a conversation with the Director General of the Ghana Education Service, and he has promised to have a meeting with me before the end of this week, so we can find a long-lasting solution to these issues and how to treat them going forward,” Mr Mahama stated.

The ECG on Tuesday, February 21, revealed that Accra Academy Senior High School was disconnected from the power grid due to an outstanding debt of GH¢400,000.

In an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show, Paul Agraga, the head of prosecution at ECG, explained that the disconnection is part of an ongoing initiative to recover outstanding payments owed to the company.

“Normally, we have a team that goes around once a while to inform our customers of their debts so they do not accumulate and so if you take Accra Academy for example, they owe in excess of GH¢400,000 to the ECG.”

-Citi Newsroom