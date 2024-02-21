Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Senior High Schools owe ECG over GH₵45million – Dubik Mahama

Social News Senior High Schools owe ECG over GH45million – Dubik Mahama
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, has revealed that Senior High Schools across the country collectively owe the company over GH₵45 million.

He clarified that the recent disconnection of Accra Academy was part of a broader nationwide initiative to recover outstanding debts.

Mr. Dubik Mahama expressed concern about the escalating debt stock from various customers, emphasizing the necessity for prompt actions to address the issue.

“Currently, the schools' bill is pushing towards almost GHC45m in arrears,” Mr Dubik Mahama told TV3 in an interview, adding “Across the nation, put everything together we should be in the region of GH₵2.5bn debt based on debt stock that I am seeing.”

Apologizing for any inconvenience caused, Mr. Dubik Mahama assured that the disconnection at Accra Academy was not the primary objective of the company.

“For Accra Academy and co, I am sorry for what happened yesterday, I know it was a traumatizing experience. That was not the main aim of the company. I had a conversation with the Director General of the Ghana Education Service, and he has promised to have a meeting with me before the end of this week, so we can find a long-lasting solution to these issues and how to treat them going forward,” Mr Mahama stated.

The ECG on Tuesday, February 21, revealed that Accra Academy Senior High School was disconnected from the power grid due to an outstanding debt of GH¢400,000.

In an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show, Paul Agraga, the head of prosecution at ECG, explained that the disconnection is part of an ongoing initiative to recover outstanding payments owed to the company.

“Normally, we have a team that goes around once a while to inform our customers of their debts so they do not accumulate and so if you take Accra Academy for example, they owe in excess of GH¢400,000 to the ECG.”

-Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo Markinleft and Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini ‘Majority caucus needs ‘tough’ Afenyo Markin as leader as they prepare for oppos...

2 hours ago

Kofi Bentil, IMANI Africa Vice Presidentleft and Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Majority leadership change brouhaha: Hand over graciously — Kofi Bentil urges Ky...

3 hours ago

Mahamas 24-hour economy proposal lacks clarity – Nana Akomea Mahama’s 24-hour economy proposal lacks clarity – Nana Akomea

3 hours ago

We wont tolerate further delays in approving anti-gay bill – Minority fume We won’t tolerate further delays in approving anti-gay bill – Minority fume

3 hours ago

We know how people sat on TV and threatened him, revealed his identity, and urged for him to be beaten – Suhuyini berates AG over comments "We know how people sat on TV and threatened him, revealed his identity, and urg...

3 hours ago

One killed in clash between Osino Presby Sec-Tech students and residents One killed in clash between Osino Presby Sec-Tech students and residents

3 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director Vote for Bawumia to protect, improve Free SHS else Mahama will cancel it — Richa...

4 hours ago

WAEC releases provincial results for 2023 WASSCE private, withhold results of 289 candidates WAEC releases provincial results for 2023 WASSCE private, withhold results of 28...

4 hours ago

Over 55 of candidates failed Mathematics in 2023 NOVDEC — WAEC Over 55% of candidates failed Mathematics in 2023 NOV/DEC — WAEC

4 hours ago

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Works and Housingleft and Roads and Highway Minister Francis Asenso Boakye Reshuffle: Asenso Boakye officially hands over Works and Housing Ministry to Koj...

Just in....
body-container-line