Let's stop the ignorant subservient excitement for the 150 million to patch portholes, it's basic work of MMDAs, PWDs — Prof Gyampo to Ghanaians

A senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo has cautioned politicians against using last-minute projects as an "election stunt" to buy votes.

In a Facebook post on Monday, February 19, Professor Ransford Gyampo said Ghanaian politicians have a tendency to deliberately delay important projects until election years in order to sway voters.

He cited the recent release of GH¢150 million by the government for patching potholes across the country ahead of elections this year.

"Let us stop the ignorant subservient excitement for the release of 150 million for patching portholes. This is a very basic and an elementary job expected to be undertaken by the PWDs and MMDAs periodically," Prof Gyampo stated.

According to him, starving state agencies of funds responsible for road maintenance and waiting until election seasons to undertake routine patching works was "a blatant insult to our intelligence."

Prof Gyampo further argued that "everything must not be done because of elections and votes.”

He called on politicians to be proactive in tackling developmental challenges regardless of election timelines.

"We must thwart the efforts of our political elites to perpetuate some of these tendencies. Their role in challenging some of these interventions must not be confined to their flag-bearers and a few acerbic communicators," he noted.

The outspoken lecturer warned that such vote-buying tactics are eroding public confidence in the country's political class.