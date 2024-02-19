UNiMAC-IJ to organise Ghana Month seminar

The Department of Integrated Social Sciences of the University of Media, Arts and Communications (UniMAC-IJ) is set to organize a seminar under the theme, " Unity in Cultural Diversity: A Critical Tool for Ghana's Development."

The seminar and cultural display is set to happen on the 13th of March 2024 at the South Legon Campus of the University.

This event is put in place to celebrate Ghana Month and introduce students to the rich Ghanaian culture.

The objective of the event is to enlighten students on the relevance of cultural diversity and the importance of embracing different cultures within Ghana.

Students and faculty members will be exposed to various cultural displays about the rich Ghanaian culture.

This seminar will help preserve our heritage and also enable students to gain in-depth knowledge about the various traditions and cultures of the country which in its own way promotes national development.

The university cordially invites all individuals interested to grace the occasion.