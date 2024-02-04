Modern Ghana logo
Ghana's digital agenda has significantly transformed our economy and governance — Samira Bawumia
Mrs Samira Bawumia, Second Lady of the Republic, says the nation recorded notable transformation under a revolutionary digital regime.

She said Ghana's economy and governance systems had improved with the government's locked focus on digitising the nation's processes and procedures in entirety.

The digital transformation agenda is being championed by Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, and which has in recent years realised the successful development of national identification and digital address systems, a national payments platform, and the interoperability of mobile-based payment systems.

These together, build an effective and accountable public sector management structure that bars corruption, and the Second Lady praised the successes at the 70th Anniversary grand durbar of the OLA Senior High School in Ho on Saturday.

“Digitalisation is helping the nation to find better ways of solving problems in governance and society. With digitisation, we get new and more efficient ways of doing things.  

“Ghana’s digital agenda, under the leadership of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has significantly transformed our economy and governance, making strides towards efficiency and transparency.”

The Anniversary celebration was on the theme: “Reminiscing 70 Years of Holistic Catholic Education: The Role of Stakeholders in Embracing Technology, and Entrepreneurship for the Future”.

Mrs Bawumia said the digital revolution being pursued offered the young the opportunity to access the world of entrepreneurship and development.

“The Mobile Money Interoperability system has significantly impacted young people, especially in the realms of e-commerce and online markets, by simplifying and securing payment processes.

“For young entrepreneurs and consumers, MMI has opened a range of opportunities. It has facilitated easier access to online marketplaces, allowing young business owners to receive payments from a broader customer base without the constraints of being on the same mobile network. This inclusivity has not only expanded their market reach but also provided a stimulus for innovation in digital commerce,” she said.

The Second Lady would further note how education in the country also benefited from the digital package, with schools benefiting from free internet access among other offerings.

OLA Girls won the 2023 edition of the National Cybersecurity Challenge, and Mrs Bawumia congratulated them for the feat, promising to work with the old students' association to enhance technology and entrepreneurial education.

The durbar was heavily attended by the various past student groups, and awards and citations were presented to several deserving.

The school authorities decried several infrastructure challenges, and inadequate staff, appealing to the Government to support with classrooms, dining halls and dormitories, while also appealing for school buses and utility vehicles for the A list second cycle institution

The Second Lady, earlier in the day, cut sod for the construction of a 700-bed dormitory block for the school, and pledged to support the project's completion.

GNA

